James Harden’s 76ers debut earns biggest local NBA TV ratings in over 20 years

James Harden’s Philadelphia 76ers debut was an NBA TV ratings hit locally.

On Friday, the team’s big ticket trade deadline acquisition made his season debut and it seems that Philly loves the bearded superstar scorer. Sixers Wire contributor Ky Carlin reported on Saturday that the 76ers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 25, was the most watched regular season game for the local NBC Sports affiliate in over 20 years.

“Last night’s game was the highest-rated 76ers regular season game on NBCSP/NBCSP Plus since 2001. Including postseason games on the network, it tied the third highest-rated 76ers game on record,” he wrote.

Harden was acquired at the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets in a swap of disgruntled superstar guards. In exchange, three-time All Star Ben Simmons was sent to New York to be paired up with elite scorers Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

James Harden stats (2021-2022): 22.6 PPG, 8.0 REB, 10.2 AST

Harden and MVP candidate teammate Joel Embiid led the way on Friday as the 76ers routed the Timberwolves 133-102. In 35 minutes, Harden scored 27 points, pulled in 8 rebounds and dished out 12 assists. Embiid led all scorers with 34 points and snatched up a game leading 10 boards.

Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut. Due to needing to work up to NBA game speed, after sitting out the entire first half of the season, his return to action is still expected to be weeks away. However, teammate Kevin Durant is likely to return to the court this week after more than a month away due to an MCL injury.

The 76ers will be back on the court for a Sunday matinee game against the New York Knicks on the NBA Games Today schedule for tomorrow.