Joel Embiid wanted Bradley Beal before James Harden trade

On the last day of the NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets struck a deal in the final hours that swapped one disgruntled star for another, so everyone’s happy, right? Bradley Beal is also somehow involved here somewhere, even though he’s now out for the season with a wrist injury.

Still with the blockbuster trade that did go through, Joel Embiid got rid of Ben Simmons and James Harden gets another chance to prove his worth.

According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Embiid initially preferred a situation where the 76ers landed Beal from the Wizards instead of landing Harden. Simmons adds that the talented big was “pushing really hard” for such a trade to go through. Which, given his apparent distaste for Simmons should come as no surprise.

“Part of the reason the trade stuff took so long was because there was the Sixers side that wanted Harden—obviously Daryl [Morey], because Harden is his guy,” Simmons said at the 42-minute mark. “But Embiid really wanted Beal because he felt like he was a better fit and was pushing, pushing, pushing.” Bill Simmons commenting on Joel Embiid’s desire to play with Bradley Beal (H/t to Bleacher Report)

In the end, Embiid likely doesn’t care. His main objective was likely just getting Simmons off the team in any way possible. We can’t blame him.

Nothing against Simmons but the team needs to be all in while Embiid is at his peak. Having one of their most valuable pieces on the sideline does them no good.

Say what you want about Harden, but having him next to Embiid is lightyears better than having zero production from Simmons. Not to mention, Harden and Embiid are a match made in heaven.

Related: Doc Rivers says ‘time is now’ for Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Philadelphia 76ers title goals

Bradley Beal would have been a great fit with Joel Embiid

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, Embiid’s idea made a lot of sense. Long-term, Bradley Beal is likely the better value fit than Harden is. Beal’s four years younger than Harden, and he doesn’t want to change teams every season.

Of course Beal’s wrist injury will keep him off the court for the rest of the season, but according to Simmons, Embiid still wanted the trade to happen. As far as this season goes, landing Harden seems to have been the better decision. At least he can offer some immediate production, whereas Beal would not have.

Either way, Beal or Harden, both could form a great dynamic duo with Embiid, who’s still one of, if not the greatest big in the game right now.

Both are dynamic scorers who can break defenders down off the dribble, score in all three aspects and have proven to be incredibly efficient, just like Embiid. Three years from now we will likely be telling a different tale, but for this season, landing Harden was just about the best move Daryl Morey could have pulled off.

Related: NBA Games Today