NBA injury report: Latest updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson and Paul George

Over the past couple seasons, the NBA injury report has been filled with big-name players. Now that COVID-19 is part of the league’s lexicon, this has been taken to a whole new level. Recently, LeBron James had a short stint on the list.

Several weeks into the 2021-22 season, we’re seeing this take hold again. Just recently, stars such as Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker have gone down to injury. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We’ll be updating this NBA injury report on a daily basis between now and the end of the NBA Finals in the summer of 2022. Scroll down to the bottom for latest updates on the NBA COVID-19 list, too.

Related: Updated NBA power rankings

C.J. McCollum re-evaluated soon after suffering collapsed lung

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The hits keep on coming for a struggling Portland Trail Blazers squad. Earlier in December, it was reported that McCollum was out indefinitely after he suffered a collapsed right lung. Now after nearly a month to heal, McCollum’s right lung has fully repaired and will be re-evaluated sometime after the New Years weekend. Still, he needs some extra time to get back in game shape before he makes his return.

McCollum, 30, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 39% shooting from distance on the season.

Paul George out for 3-4 weeks with right elbow injury

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Making the lowest percentage of three-point shots since his rookie year, Paul George has experienced some shooting woes this season. Now he’s been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow and is set to miss the next 3-4 weeks. Terence Mann figures to receiver more minutes in his absence.

NBA injury report: Anthony Davis (torn MCL) out at least one month

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain during a Dec. 17 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers anticipate the All-Star big missing at least four weeks of action, but there is no definitive timeline for a potential return. In his absence, DeAndre Jordan and Carmelo Anthony are slated to see an uptick in minutes.

Klay Thompson targeting January for return

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This three-time NBA champion last played in an NBA game all the way back on July 13, 2019. It will be well over two years between appearances after he suffered both a torn ACL and torn Achilles. The good news? We’re now just a few days away from seeing Thompson return to the mix with his return expected Sunday vs. the Cavaliers.

Golden State recalled him from the G-League on Dec. 15th. Before then, Thompson had been partaking in full practices down in Santa Cruz. With Thompson returning, look for Jordan Poole to be relegated to bench duties. The young guard is averaging a robust 17.9 points on the season.

Related: Top 50 NBA players today

Jerami Grant dealing with UCL sprain, out six weeks

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant’s thumb bent awkwardly in a Dec. 6 game and it turns out he suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb. Grant will be out for six weeks before he’s re-evaluated. Trey Lyles is most likely to pick up more minutes with Grant ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Zion Williamson suffers setback, out indefinitely

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After undergoing foot surgery earlier this year, it’s beginning to look like fans won’t get to see any Zion Williamson dunks this season. Or at least not for a long time. After suffering another setback, the Pelicans have shut down Williamson indefinitely while his foot heals some more. Now, he’s reportedly rehabbing in Portland.

For a Pelicans team that hasn’t been competitive without their superstar, this is a debilitating blow. Williamson, 21, remains a dynamic force when on the court. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 60% shooting from the field in 85 career games.

Bam Adebayo to miss 4-6 weeks

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the game’s best centers will miss the next four-to-six weeks after having surgery on his right thumb from suffering a torn UCL. This places him on track for a late January return. To say this is a massive injury for the Miami Heat would be an understatement. Adebayo, 24, was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds on 52% shooting from the field on the season.

With Bam out, expect veteran center Dewayne Dedmon to get some play. He could actually be an under-the-radar daily fantasy basketball option. Dedmon is averaging a healthy 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in a mere 14 minutes of action per game. There’s also Omer Yurtseven, a rebounding vacuum, who’s grabbing 22.6% of the boards when he’s on the floor.

Related: NBA schedule and daily fantasy basketball picks

Denver Nuggets injury updates

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There’s still no timeline for Jamal Murray’s return after he suffered a torn ACL during the second half of the 2020-21 season. Normally, ACL tears take a full year to recover. This would put Murray on pace to return some time in April — in time for a potential playoff push.

As for star forward Michael Porter Jr., recently underwent back surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Porter’s back was seen as a problem once he entered the NBA from Missouri back in 2018. There’s obviously a lot of concern here after Denver signed him to a lucrative long-term deal during the summer.

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

NBA injury report: No timeline for Kawhi Leonard’s return

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a decent chance that Leonard could return for Los Angeles after undergoing surgery for a partially torn ACL earlier this year. He’s said to be ahead of schedule in his rehab. However, expect the Clippers to take it slow with him.

With Leonard sidelined, Paul George has morphed into a legit NBA MVP candidate for the Clippers. He’s obviously a must play in pretty much every fantasy basketball format.

Related: NBA MVP rankings