Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (knee) to miss rest of season

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Ball underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.

Per the Bulls on Wednesday, Ball “continues to experience pain with high-level physical activity. He will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022-23 season.”

Bulls coach Billy Donovan wasn’t too optimistic on Tuesday when asked about the pace of Ball’s recovery.

“It’s disappointing from the standpoint you were hoping that the time that he had off could help him kind of maybe propel going forward and do a little bit more,” Donovan said. “But that certainly hasn’t been the case.”

Ball, 24, has not played since Jan. 14. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game after 35 starts this season.

The Bulls (45-34) host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in Chicago.

–Field Level Media