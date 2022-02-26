Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons to be sidelined with back soreness

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A looming Brooklyn Nets debut for Ben Simmons will reportedly be delayed after the All-Star point guard suffered a back injury during the reconditioning process.

Simmons, acquired on Feb. 10, has been working his way back into game action since joining Brooklyn. With a Kevin Durant return imminent, many hoped he would soon be joined by the 6-foot-11 guard.

Ben Simmons stats (2020-’21): 14.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 106 Defensive Rating

Unfortunately, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons experienced back soreness during conditioning drills with the Nets. As a result, the team now wants to push back a potential debut so he can build up additional strength in the area.

Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

Given Brooklyn’s plan, an immediate return for Simmons is unlikely. The back soreness will also likely wipe out the possibility of a March 10 reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Considering Durant is close to rejoining the team, there will be even less pressure to rush Simmons back. Sadly, neither player will take the court to further strengthen the schedule of NBA games today.