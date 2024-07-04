Insider believes New Orleans Pelicans All-Star will be traded soon

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans tipped off their offseason in a big way by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. Many felt this move put them in position to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Yet, the Pelicans are in discussions to trade another All-Star because they have failed to reach a long-term contract extension.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, trade discussions involving Brandon Ingram have rapidly ramped up in the past few days. It’s Stein’s belief that Ingram’s trade is only a matter of time.

“Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say. Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram’s side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been exploration of trade options.” Marc Stein on New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram trade rumors

Ingram has a $36 million salary in 2024-25, the final season of his contract. The Pelicans may prefer starting the season with him in the lineup, but a trade now could make more sense.

The Sacramento Kings have come up in trade discussions for Ingram as they search for more wing talent. Recently, the Kings came up short in their attempt to acquire Lauri Markkanen, but so have other teams negotiating with the Utah Jazz for their franchise cornerstone.

Unlike Markkanen, the Pelicans may be more willing to part with Ingram, knowing they’re unlikely to keep him past 2024. A trade now could net a nice return. But waiting until the trade deadline or seeing him leave as a free agent would be a much different story.

