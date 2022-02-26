Kevin Durant could return to action this week for Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Injured Brooklyn Nets superstar, and team leader, Kevin Durant could make his return to action next week.

Since injuring the MCL in his left knee on January 15, the Nets have been in a downward spiral. They’ve lost 14 of their next 18 games and have fallen all the way to the eighth spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant stats (2021-2022): 29.3 PPG, 7.4 REB, 5.8 AST

There has also been a great deal of change to the roster. As the team shipped off unhappy superstar James Harden for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers all-star point guard Ben Simmons. They also signed veteran Goran Dragic after his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, and they could have Kyrie Irving on the court full-time with plans in New York City to relax many COVID-related restrictions.

Nets could have Kevin Durant back next week

However, the Nets need Durant back if they hope to avoid the perils of a play-in playoff game, and coach Steve Nash informed reporters on Saturday that they could have their top player back within the next seven days.

“We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure,” Nash said at shootaround before the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks.”

Nash is well aware of how important the 12-time All-Star is to the team, and seems excited to have the legendary scorer soon added to his new-look unit.

“I think with Kevin he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “So the No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy and feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free. When he’s back, obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor … one of the greatest scorers of all time. And we also know he helps us defensively; he gives us more size and length. So he’s a big miss for us, and whenever he gets back, he’ll impact our team.”

The Nets return to action to face the Bucks on tonight’s NBA Games Today schedule.