Modern pro basketball features tons of up-and-down action, numerous possessions and tons of scoring, so it’s worth looking into how every team stacks up in Sportsnaut’s NBA defensive rankings.

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, we’ll be updating how all 30 squads rank in terms of their defensive prowess. A variety of factors, key stats from NBA.com and personnel are all considered.

Note: NBA defensive rankings are based on where teams stand from both a points-per game and defensive rating perspective. Lower number the better.

NBA defensive rankings: Reserving the worst for first

30. Houston Rockets (last week: 30)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 60

JRaj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We have absolutely no idea how good rookie No. 2 pick Jalen Green is going to look on defense. What we do know is that Houston leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to stopping opposing teams. That’s been the case through 58 games with the Rockets giving up a league-worst 118.1 points per.

29. Sacramento Kings (last week: 29)

Sportsnaut defensive rating: 58

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After initial improvements this season, things have spiraled out of control for the Kings. That includes giving up 114.9 points per game. Adding a liability on defense in Domantas Sabonis isn’t going to help matters here.

28. Portland Trail Blazers (last week: 26)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 53

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Moving off Larry Nance Jr. and Robert Covington at the trade deadline isn’t going to help Portland defensively. Despite boasting a 3-0 record since the NBA trade deadline, Portland is giving up nearly 110 points per game during that span. This will be a continual issue in the Pacific Northwest.

27. Detroit Pistons (last week: 28)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 52

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Can rookie No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham be a good defender? We won’t be sure until he starts getting his sea legs under him. Fellow youngsters Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey didn’t show those capabilities on defense as rookies. The good news here is that big man Isaiah Stewart has all the tools to be a plus-level defender. It will be interesting to see if this happens for him as his sophomore season draws to a conclusion. For now, Detroit is yielding nearly 113 points per game.

26. Charlotte Hornets (last week: 20)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 51

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Charlotte is “solid, not spectacular.” That’s what comes to mind when looking at this entire roster. Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is the real wild card, thanks to his length and playmaking ability. Unfortunately, this has not transitioned to defense. Charlotte is giving up 114.7 points per game.

25. Indiana Pacers (last week: 24)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 49

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana’s struggles a season ago under Nate Bjorkgren was magnified in defense. It yielded 115.3 points per game. The hope here was that Rick Carlisle could help turn things around. Through 60 games, that has not happened. The Pacers are giving up 112.0 points per game and a 47% mark from the field. Just ugly.

24. Atlanta Hawks (last week: 18)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 49

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Center Clint Capela is making his long-awaited impact on Atlanta and is living up to the hype thus far. Capela used to be really the only rebounding threat for Houston. The issue here is perimeter defense with Atlanta giving up 13 three-pointers per outing. Yuck!

23. Orlando Magic (last week: 27)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 47

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Say what you will about the Magic and their general lack of appeal, the team D’d up last season. Orlando ranked in the top 12 in defensive rating and field goal percentage allowed. With the rooks seeing a ton of action this season, that has not happened. Orlando is yielding 112 points per outing. Ouch!

22. Los Angeles Lakers (last week: 23)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 42

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles’ roster turnover after a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs has had its impact on defense. That’s no more true than at point guard, where a liability on defense in Russell Westbrook takes over. The Lakers are giving up an absurd 112.4 points per game. Westbrook is a negative on that end of the court. Anthony Davis has regressed and is sidelined to another injury. And the bench is absolutely brutal.

21. Washington Wizards (last week: 21)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 38

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Moving off Russell Westbrook this past offseason has helped Washington on defense. Unfortunately, the team now sits at 27-31 on the season and in the midst of a prolonged slump. A lot of this has to do with regression on defense.

20. San Antonio Spurs (last week: 25)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 38

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich is still at the helm, so you know San Antonio is going to be able to figure something out to remain competitive out west. But after some major roster turnover this summer and during the NBA trade deadline, things are not looking great here. San Antonio doesn’t have an identity on either end of the court.

19. Chicago Bulls (last week: 11)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 38

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have helped dramatically on the defensive end of the court for Chicago. In particular, Ball was a godsend for a Bulls team that boasted the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA before he went down. With both Ball and Caruso injured, the Bulls have taken a major step back on defense.

18. Brooklyn Nets (last week: 16)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 38

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn has been a disaster defensively, giving up nearly 111 points per game. The team is also yielding a 37% mark from three-point range. Once Ben Simmons returns following his blockbuster trade for James Harden, the expectation is that Brooklyn will ascend our NBA defensive rankings.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (last week: 22)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 37

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Without Zion Williamson in the mix, this was one of the worst teams in the Association a the early stages of the season. Things has since taken hold with New Orleans battling for a spot in the play-in tournament. That’s extended to defense with the Pelicans making a major jump in our most-recent NBA defensive rankings.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (last week: 17)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 36

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t the only great player the Timberwolves have and he doesn’t offer much on the defensive end of the court. Anthony Edwards improved defensively as his rookie season progressed and is looking like a stopper. D’Angelo Russell has improved on that end, too. It’s led to playoff contention in Minneapolis and improvement on defense.

15. Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 9)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 28

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday made a huge impact in helping Milwaukee earn the NBA title last season. His defense was absolutely elite. We also know that former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best all-around defenders in the Association. At issue here is the loss of P.J. Tucker to the Miami Heat in free agency. It’s led to a major downtick on defense with Milwaukee ranking 16th in points allowed.

14. Denver Nuggets (last week: 13)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 26

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to even gauge where Denver is with Jamal Murray likely out until April and Michael Porter Jr. potentially done for the season. The Nuggets still rank 12th in points allowed and are yielding a 46% shooting mark. However, the defensive rating has taken a major hit.

13. New York Knicks (last week: 12)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 25

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

For all intents and purposes, the Knicks were the best defensive team in the NBA last season under Tom Thibodeau. Here’s a unit that ranked No. 1 in points allowed and No. 3 in defensive rating. That has not been the case in 2021-22. Though, we’ve seen some recent improvements here with New York ranked eight in points allowed.

12. Memphis Grizzlies (last week 7)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 23

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Are Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. elite level defenders? The answer to that question is a resounding no. Despite this, Memphis still finished the 2020-21 season with the sixth-best defensive rating in the Association. That’s carried over to 2021-22 to an extent. Memphis ranks in the top half in points allowed and top-10 in defensive rating.

11. Toronto Raptors (last week: 15)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 23

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of franchise stalwart Kyle Lowry was expected to hurt on defense this season. Having an undersized Fred VanVleet also isn’t an ideal scenario. The presence of likely NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has changed this narrative to an extent. We also like what Pascak Siakam and OG Anunoby have brought on that end of the court.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (last week: 19)

Sportsnaut defensive rating: 21

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being one of the better two-way players in the NBA, these Thunder are struggling big time. The team has lost 18 of 23 and gave up 152 points earlier in the season in the most-lopsided defeat in Association history. However, a recent stretch has proved pretty successful on defense — jumping OKC in our most-recent NBA defensive rankings.

9. Utah Jazz (last week: 10)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 19

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Utah’s overall recent struggles have extended to the defensive end of the court. Here’s team that has allowed north of 110 points eight times during that span. Of course, this has coincided with reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert missing 15 of the past 22 outings.

8. Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 14)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 18

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard. It’s hard to underscore just how much the loss of this seven-time All-NBA Defensive Team performer for what is expected to be a majority of the season. Paul George’s injury issues have also come out, leading to him missing extensive time. Despite this, Los Angeles stil finds a way to rank seventh in defensive rating. That’s incredible.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (last week: 5)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 18

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has been among the best defensive teams in the NBA this season without Ben Simmons in the mix. The question now becomes whether trading Simmons for James Harden is going to help on that end of the court. Harden is literally one of the worst defenders in the entire Association.

6. Miami Heat (last week: 4)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 11

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After some major struggles on defense during a down 2020-21 season, Miami improved leaps and bounds in this regard during the summer. Adding grizzled veterans such as Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker to the mix has helped big time. Holdovers Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are among the best defensive players at their positions in the NBA. It has Miami yielding the fifth-fewest points with the sixth-best defensive rating through 59 games.

NBA defensive rankings: The elite

5. Phoenix Suns (last week: 3)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 9

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul’s elite defense coupled with improvements from Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges on that end of the court has made Phoenix one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Unfortunately, Paul likely missing the remainder of the regular season is going to impact this unit big time moving forward.

4. Dallas Mavericks (last week: 6)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 7

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas has been much better on defense under Jason Kidd that it was with Rick Carlisle at the helm. This unit ranks eighth in defensive rating and second in points allowed. The only question here is whether Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injury will impact Dallas defensively. However, moving off Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie is a net positive in our most-recent NBA defensive rankings.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (last week: 2)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 5

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

How improved is Cleveland on this end of the court in 2021-22? No need to look past young big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Both rank in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive win shares. As a team, the Cavaliers are yielding the fewest points in the Association and rank fourth in defensive rating. That’s crazy given where this team was a season ago.

2. Golden State Warriors (last week: 1)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 5

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Even without Draymond Green in the mix the past 20 games due to injury, Golden State still ranks fourth in points allowed and first in defensive rating. It is yielding a mere 43% shooting mark and is putting up north of nine steals per game. All-Star starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins have upped their game defensively. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is among the best perimeter defenders in the game.

1. Boston Celtics (last week: 8)

Sportsnaut’s defensive rating: 5

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart was fed up over his team’s struggles to open the season. It seems that the rest of his roster has listened to an extent. After ranking 29th on this list earlier in the season, Boston continues to perform well on this end of the court and now sits No. 1 overall. Over the past 16 games, Boston has yielded less than 100 points 10 time. That’s crazy.

