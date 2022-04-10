Optimism Ben Simmons could make Brooklyn Nets debut in NBA Playoffs

Star point guard Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for a game this season. He initially had issues with the Philadelphia 76ers organization — leading to Simmons sitting out the entire season before being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons, 25, was acquired from Philadelphia during the February 10 NBA trade deadline and has not suited up due to a back injury.

Now, with the Nets set to head into the play-in tournament, there’s renewed optimism that Simmons will be able to go should Brooklyn advance.

“There’a optimism Nets star Ben Simmons could make debut during first round of the NBA playoffs as long as his progression continues in strengthening his legs and back. Simmons has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so.” Shams Charania of The Athletice on Ben Simmons injury

To say that this could be a major boon for the Nets would be an understatement. They finish up their regular-season slate Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. A win in that game will guarantee the seventh seed and home-court advantage in the play-in tournament.

As of right now, the Nets sit at a mere 43-38 after dealing with both injuries and drama during the regular season.

Impact on potential Ben Simmons debut for the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn now has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back at 100%. For his part, Irving was just recently allowed to suit up in home games due to New York City ending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The former No. 1 pick has played exceedingly well since making his season debut back on January 5. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46% shooting in 28 games.

As for Kevin Durant, he just recently returned from a sprained foot and looks to be his old self.

If Simmons is able to provide anything of substance in the first round of the playoffs, assuming Brooklyn advances past he play-in, it will be absolutely huge for this team.

Despite his obvious limitatinos shooting the ball, Simmons remains one of the best ball distributors and perimeter defenders in the NBA. These are two aspects the Nets were missing to an extent during the regular season, especially defensively.