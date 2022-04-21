Ben Simmons set to make Brooklyn Nets debut Game 4 against the Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets star guard Ben Simmons has not played a game since all the way back in June on last year when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

That could change here soon. Acquired as the centerpiece in a blockbuster trade with Philadelphia for James Harden back in February, Simmons plans on making his Nets debut in Game 4 of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Brooklyn currently finds itself down 2-0 after blowing a 17-point lead in Boston Game 2 Wednesday evening. With Kevin Durant struggling big time, it looks like this could potentially end up being a short series.

It will be interesting to see what happens Game 3 Saturday evvening in Brooklyn. If the Nets drop that game, Simmons debut could actually end up being his first and last game of the 2021-22 season.

Ben Simmons had final say over return to the Nets

Apr 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and guard Ben Simmons (10) on the court before the start of the first round against the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dealing with a back injury since he was acquired from Philadelphia over two months ago, it’s been a slow process for Simmons as he attempts to make his Nets debut. According to head coach Steve Nash, the ultimate decision on a return to the court is up to the three-time All-Star.

“There’s no other way than him to say. Especially after an absence this long. So whenever he is ready, it’s going to have to be on him to say, ‘I feel comfortable. I feel ready to go. I want to play and I want to contribute.’ We can’t push him places when you have been out this long. It’s got to be something where he is definitely comfortable and ready to play.” Steve Nash on Ben Simmons injury

As you already know, Simmons sat out the entire season with Philadelphia ahead of his trade to Brooklyn in February. The two sides were mired in a longstanding feud with the former No. 1 pick having requested a trade.

Fast forward several months, and the enigmatic point guard is set to make his Nets debut. Talk about a major storyline here.