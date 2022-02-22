Ben Simmons reportedly still ‘weeks’ away from Brooklyn Nets debut

Three-time NBA all-star Ben Simmons is reportedly weeks away from his season debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

On Sunday, ESPN NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne gave an update on the latest with the former Philadelphia 76ers point guard, following his trade to New York for fellow disgruntled guard James Harden. The Australian-born star has not played all season and isn’t quite ready to jump fast-paced game action just yet.

And while he won’t need months to prepare, Simmons is still far from getting on the court in a Nets uniform.

Ben Simmons will need weeks to prepare for Brooklyn Nets debut

“Ben Simmons, from what I’m told, is going to really ramp it up this week and see where he’s at at the end of the week, but he’s getting close. I don’t think it’s going to — it’s going to be more like weeks rather than months,” Shelburne said.

The long-time NBA beat writer has been a consistent source on Simmons news throughout the tumultuous last few months with his former team. A couple of weeks before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, Shelburne reported that the 25-year-old had been doing what he could to stay in shape and sharp by playing in pick-up games near his home in New Jersey.

“[Simmons] has worked out separately with his own group of trainers, according to sources close to Simmons,” Shelburne explained. “He has organized his own runs with local players. He has lifted weights at a local fitness club that’s open to the general public. He has seen his own therapist but hasn’t shared information about his treatment with the team. He’s living in Moorestown, New Jersey, the house he put up for sale months ago.”

The Nets could really use Simmons’ help ASAP

Since Simmons and his former team were on the outs all season, he has not been maintaining elite athlete shape under the watchful eyes of an NBA coaching and training staff. Meaning that he is in pretty good shape for a normal person, but the Nets can’t just throw him on the court as soon as possible, even if they could really use his help.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, getting up to speed won’t be a worst-case scenario wait. They surely need his help with the team having lost 12 of their last 14 games as they sit in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Plus, Kevin Durant is still recovering from a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving is only available for road games.

Ben Simmons (2020-2021) stats: 14.3 PPG, 7.2 REB, 6.9 AST

Hopefully, for fans of the league, Simmons will be ready in time for the team’s trip to Philly on March 10 in what should be a drama-filled clash of scorned teams and former employees.