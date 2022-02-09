James Harden reportedly desperate to leave Brooklyn Nets

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

We already know of at least one displeased NBA superstar trying to get to a new team ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. And there has been recent smoke surrounding a James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, which we might actually see ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

One league insider believes Harden has been doing everything in his power to get a trade out of town like we’ve seen before from the 10-time All-Star when he forced his way out of Houston.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Harden’s actions over the past 10 days have been a major red flag for the Nets and is angling for the first ticket out of Brooklyn.

Making an appearance on Mike Greenberg’s “Greeny”, Windhorst had some noteworthy quotes that are sure to raise some eyebrows.

“I can’t tell you how much James Harden wants this,” Windhorst said at the 1:57 mark. ” … His actions over the last 10 days are basically a threat to the Nets.” Windhorst later said Harden”is screaming in every way he possibly can, ‘I don’t want to be here; get me out of here.'” Brian Windhorst on James Harden (H/T to Bleacher Report for the quotes

Despite Steve Nash just stating Harden wouldn’t be traded, more reports continue to emerge of the star scorer wanting a change in scenery. This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Harden’s recent desire to leave Brooklyn.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

James Harden trade on the horizon?

Should James Harden be traded, it would have to be an absolute haul, which is why it’s likely to be for another superstar. With players such as Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, and other names circling in the trade rumor mill, the Nets could have some options. Yet at the same time, finding the salary to match Harden’s $44.3M outgoing salary is no small feat.

One thing’s for sure, we’ll have an answer to where Harden, Simmons, and the other stars will be for the rest of the 2022 NBA season after tomorrow’s 4 PM EST deadline passes by.