Ben Simmons-James Harden trade has entered the ‘deal zone’

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 PM EST and the biggest names out there are Ben Simmons and James Harden. We’ve already seen some semi-blockbusters with Domantas Sabonis and Ty Haliburton being dealt, could we see an even bigger display of fireworks, in the form of a Simmons-Harden trade before tomorrow’s deadline?

Despite Steve Nash, the head coach of the Nets, saying just yesterday that he doesn’t anticipate a James Harden trade, there might be one anyway.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, “we are in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons”. He continues on “I suspect they are gonna get it done. I can’t tell you they are gonna get it done. But it’s trending in that direction”.

Basically, we’re at the same spot as yesterday. No one knows, but we could maybe, possibly be getting closer to a blockbuster Simmons-Harden trade.

Ben Simmons for James Harden gives both teams NBA Finals hopes

While Ben Simmons has yet to step on an NBA court yet during the 2021-22 basketball season, there’s no questioning his talent. Brooklyn has lost nine consecutive games as they’ve managed a number of quirky struggles this season. Ironically, one of them has been the availability of their trio of stars, but Simmons isn’t on the sideline because of injuries or politics, more so because of hurt feelings.

When he does play, Simmons offers All-NBA defense and incredible passing vision. Sure, we need to see improvement from him as a shooter and scorer, but the Nets are better positioned for his skill set than the 76ers are with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s limitless range.

Whereas we’ve seen Philly’s struggles with Joel Embiid and Simmons in the lineup and few other consistent, knockdown shooters capable of spacing the floor. That wouldn’t be an issue for Simmons in Brooklyn, where their defense ranks 21st in points allowed per game.

Harden has a player option he has the right to exercise at the end of this season and many think he might choose to opt-out and sign elsewhere. With ties to Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, some think they will be the best landing spot for the skilled scorer.

For the Sixers, they’re desperate to unload Simmons for anything that can help them pursue a title this season. Not having one of your best players on the court doesn’t send a strong message to Embiid, a trade can change that.

Meanwhile, the Nets don’t want to risk losing Harden for small potatoes via a possible sign-and-trade if they can just get ahead of the process and land a player such as Simmons right now. Currently on a nine-game losing streak, the Nets just might be feeling the pressure to swing a massive trade ahead of the deadline.