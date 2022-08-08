Jake Paul and KSI agree to terms on a possible ‘winner takes all’ fight in 2023

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While Jake Paul may not have a fight set for the second half of 2022, it seems that he already has a matchup lined up for next year in London’s Wembley Stadium, against another YouTuber turned boxer.

Paul has had a pretty impressive meteoric rise to prominence in the fight game. The YouTube influencer, actor, and sometimes rapper won his first five bouts — four by knockout — and scored highlight-reel finishes on a pair of former MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

However, since his knockout win over Woodley in their December rematch, “Problem Child” has yet to fight again. Part of that stems from a desire to take a long break after a busy schedule, but recently it was because of some fight booking bad luck.

Paul was originally set to square off with former reality TV personality and fellow boxing prospect Tommy Fury on Aug. 6. But the half-brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury could not make the date due to VISA issues. It was the second time he bailed on a matchup with Paul. Then his replacement, 13-fight heavyweight veteran Hasim Rahman, Jr. dropped out of their bout at the end of July because he was unable to make the contracted 200-pound weight limit.

Rahman, Jr. failing to meet his obligations led to the entire card they were set to headline inside New York Madison Square Garden being canceled. Nevertheless, Paul is still on the hunt for a new foe and he may have found it in a man his brother Logan Paul faced a couple of times a few years ago.

Jake Paul vs KSI could happen at Wembley Stadium in London

YouTuber and English rapper KSI — real name Olajide William Olatunji — faced the elder Paul brother on two occasions. In a 2018 exhibition that went to a draw, and then in a professional fight won by the United Kingdom celebrity. He has not fought since but is expected to make his return to action later this month.

After original opponent Alex Wassabi dropped out of the matchup, Paul took to social media to offer his services as a replacement versus KSI. The English lyricist instead chose to face another rapper named Swarmz on August 27. However, with a back and forth already started between the two, KSI tweeted on Monday morning the idea of a matchup with Paul next year.

“I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line,” he wrote on Twitter. “Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.” It was an offer Paul quickly responded to by saying, “Good morning guy ‘fighting’ rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown and winner takes all. 1000 percent I accept.”

Jake Paul record: 5-0 (4 Knockouts)

KSI will first need to win his bout later this month. If he were to lose, a Paul bout would be out of the question. The matchup is surprising for the 25-year-old nonetheless because it is a major step down in competition from the likes of Fury and Rahman, Jr. But in the era of making fights that are more about money than relevancy, these two young celebrities actually have the chance of filling Wembley Stadium to capacity in 2023.