Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman, Jr. canceled a week before Aug. 6 fight date

The Aug. 6 bout between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and veteran pugilist Hasim Rahman, Jr. has been called off a week before the matchup was set to headline a card inside New York’s Madison Square Garden.

On Saturday night, Boxing Scene first reported the news that Paul vs Rahman, Jr. was scrapped due to Rahman, Jr. being unable to meet the 200-pound contracted weight for the bout, or even a 205-pound limit Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions agreed to when it became clear that the bout was in trouble.

Following the news, MVP took to Twitter to release an official statement on why the highly anticipated bout was officially canceled. As the promotion explains it, when the matchup was signed on July 7, Rahman, Jr. showed the New York State Athletic Commission that he weighed 215 and was given the green light to cut the weight necessary to make the contracted limit in four weeks.

“Rahman, and his camp have offered assurance after assurance publicly and privately that he was on track to make the weight at the weigh-in on August 5th, going as far as to provide a letter signed by a recognized nutrionist that his weight cut was progressing without issue per New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks. In the last 48 hours, it has become clear that these assurances were not made in good faith.” MVP statement on paul vs rahman, jr. cancelation

Hasim Rahman, Jr. allegedly lost just 1 lb. since signing Jake Paul fight contract

In a Friday weight check with the NYSAC, the release claims Rahman, Jr. had lost just one pound since signing the bout agreement. This led the commission to insist on a new 205-pound weight limit, something MVP and Paul claim they agreed to.

“A new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter reflecting a 205 lbs. limit, imposing strict penalties should he fail to make weight. Upon receiving this new contract Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp indicated for the very first time that he planned to weigh 215 lbs. at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh-in at 205 pounds and informed Most Valuable Promotions that they are pulling out of the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.” MVP statement on paul vs rahman, jr. cancelation

The fighter, and the promotion he owns, added they would “not reward” the deception and had no other choice but to cancel the Aug. 6 event. An event that also featured seven-division champ Amanda Serrano and unbeaten Junior welterweight prospect Brandun Lee. It is unclear what will happen with those undercard fights, or if the event might be salvaged with a new Paul opponent at a later date.

Jake Paul record: 5-0 (4 knockouts)

Paul vs Rahman, Jr. was a booking set up after the 25-year-old’s original opponent for Aug., Tommy Fury, was unable to make the date due to visa issues.

This recent booking was troublesome from the start with Rahman, Jr.’s prior fight experience coming at heavyweight, and Paul never competing above 192 pounds in his five previous bouts. The 200-pound limit was made to even the size advantages of Rahman, Jr. but proved too great a challenge for the son of the former heavyweight champion and eventually sunk the fight.