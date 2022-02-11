Logan Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; YouTube star Logan Paul leaves media day at Villa Casa Casuarina. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wondering when Logan Paul’s next fight is has become a common question for the Vine and YouTube superstar’s legion of adoring fans. Although he does not have another fight scheduled yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a variety of interesting options for the native of Ohio.

Who will Logan Paul’s next fight be against?

Logan Paul is winless as a boxer and certainly has less pugilistic upside than his 4-0 brother Jake, but his millions of followers have an endless thirst to see him compete again. His successful exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in June proved that. Whenever the 26-year-old does decide to stop cheering his brother on and get back into the ring, matchups with boxing greats Vitor Belfort, Tyron Woodley, and Oscar De La Hoya are strong options.

Three men that could bank a fight with Paul:

Fight with a Phenom : Triller helped to make Logan’s brother Jake a name in boxing before he took his talents to Showtime Sports. Maybe a new working relationship for the other Paul might make sense for the fledgling fight promotion. And a match up with their current face in UFC veteran Belfort would be an interesting option for both sides.

: Triller helped to make Logan’s brother Jake a name in boxing before he took his talents to Showtime Sports. Maybe a new working relationship for the other Paul might make sense for the fledgling fight promotion. And a match up with their current face in UFC veteran Belfort would be an interesting option for both sides. Chosen Revenge: With Woodley 0-2 as a professional boxer, after two straight losses to Paul’s brother Jake, maybe a fight with Logan would be a fitting second act for the former UFC welterweight champion. Especially, since both he and the elder Paul brother are winless as boxers. It could be a fascinating storyline to find out which can get a sweet science W first.

With Woodley 0-2 as a professional boxer, after two straight losses to Paul’s brother Jake, maybe a fight with Logan would be a fitting second act for the former UFC welterweight champion. Especially, since both he and the elder Paul brother are winless as boxers. It could be a fascinating storyline to find out which can get a sweet science W first. The Golden Boy: De La Hoya’s 2021 return from retirement was curtailed by a bout with COVID-19 that sent him to the hospital. If Mayweather can fight Paul, maybe the 48-year-old Olympic gold medalist would also like a very beatable and famous foe for his boxing comeback?

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather recap

Jun 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) stands in the ring prior to his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (not pictured) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In June, Showtime once again dipped their toe into the Mayweather pay-per-view business and discovered that when you combine his name with a Paul brother, millions can be made.

Mayweather + Paul = Millions of Dollars: Hate it or love it, the boxing industry has done very well for itself since the arrival of Jake and Logan Paul. The former actors and YouTube sensations have banked big bucks for their pro and exhibition bouts. Adding Mayweather to the mix only multiplied the earnings potential when he and the elder Paul Bros. were pitted against each other inside Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Over eight three-minute rounds of action, the world was shown the difference between a boxing legend at 44, and a good athlete with an amateur acumen. Although Paul used his massive size advantage to have a couple of noteworthy moments, Mayweather still outboxed the social media influencer for 24 minutes. Showing this aged pugilistic dog hasn’t lost his bite.

Since the fight was an exhibition, there was no offiicial winner. However, the fighters and promoters were still victorious when it came to revenue generated from the fight. The event reportedly earned over a millions buys on Showtime pay-per-view and $50 million in revenue. “Money” himself scored a base salary of US $10 million and also reportedly took home 50% of the PPV revenue.

What makes Logan Paul so popular?

Credit: Showtime/Amanda Westcott

Paul built his wealth off of an underappreciated understanding of how to maximize the capabilities of social media software like Vine, Facebook, Twitter, and most notably Youtube. He has created a content catalog using music, comedy, podcasting, and more to amass an army of supporters that are addicted to both his savvy and dubious business decisions.

The Good, the Bad, and the Paul:

Spread over two YouTube channels, Paul has nearly 30 million subscribers and banked over $12 million in ad revenue in 2017 alone.

Paul started his boxing journey in 2018 in an exhibition against fellow YouTube star KSI. The fight ended in a draw and led to a pro rematch the following year, which he lost by split-decision.

Paul loves him some Pokemon. The sometimes rapper has spent boatloads of cash on cards for the popular anime serious, and purchased a card worth over a $1 million in June.

In 2017, he cost himself millions in YouTube revenue with several poor career moves. Including a visit to Japan’s infamous “suicide forest” where he posted a video of him and several friends stumbling upon a dead body hanging from a tree.

Recently, he has taken his talents to the world of professional wrestling, having made appearances on the WWE show Smackdown, and getting physical with popular star and former WWE universal champion Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Paul’s net worth is estimated to be upwards of $35 million.