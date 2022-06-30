WWE signs YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul to a multi-year contract

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that is equal parts stunning and logical, the WWE officially signed YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul to an exclusive part-time contract.

On Thursday, Paul surprised his six million followers on Twitter with the news that he was now officially a member of the roster for the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. “Just signed with the WWE,” Paul wrote on the post that included pictures of him signing his contract with interim CEO Stephanie McMahon and Vice-President Paul Levesque (AKA Triple H) looking on.

Following Paul’s reveal, veteran MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported details of the contract. “Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year … Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at [Summerslam] but could be on TV before that,” Helwani wrote on Twitter.

Why Logan Paul in WWE is beneficial for both sides

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While the news certainly took the professional wrestling and entertainment world by surprise, the news is not shocking. Especially, since Paul has made several appearances at WWE televised events over the last year, and competed in a match at this year’s Wrestlemania alongside fellow Ohio native The Miz versus WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic Mysterio.

Logan Paul’s winning performance in April earned rave reviews from diehard and casual fans alike. That night, along with his recent forays into the world of boxing further proved that the 27-year-old is much more than a talented YouTube influencer, and is a legitimate athlete. He has the right blend of talents that will likely make him a very useful addition to the company’s roster on a limited basis.

For WWE, they win in a major way by getting to spread their brand to that all-important 18 to 34-year-old demographic of fans. An age group that Paul has the pulse of, with many among the 68 million followers and subscribers to his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

Paul has competed in boxing on three occasions over the last three years. Two of his bouts were exhibitions, however, he has not logged a victory in any of them. His most recent fight was against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. A bout Paul had a massive size advantage in and still lost definitively.

Paul’s signing comes a day after World Wrestling Entertainment signed Bellator MMA star prospect Valerie Loureda to a developmental deal.