How To Watch YES Network Live Without Cable 2022

Viewers that want to watch their favorite New York sports can always opt for a pricey cable package. But there’s one alternative for diehard fans of teams like the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, New York City FC, and New York Liberty who want to enjoy games without cable: YES Network.

The YES Network isn’t a streaming service, so you can’t get the channel by itself. Plus, the New York-exclusive network is only available on DIRECTV STREAM, making your options a bit limited.

On the bright side, DIRECTV STREAM’s app makes it easy to access your favorite teams on the YES Network while out of the house and away from your lucky chair. For those who can’t risk missing a single game, it may be worth a try.

What is YES Network?

The YES Network is the Yankee Entertainment and Sports network. It broadcasts Yankees and Nets pre- and post-game programming and games, as well as games from other New York teams like New York City FC and New York Liberty. The YES Network started in 2002 and has grown to cater to Yankees fans across the country.

The network also airs Manchester City’s English Premier League games and ACC men’s and women’s basketball, on top of other sports-related content.

What streaming services offer YES Network?

As we mentioned previously, DIRECTV STREAM is the one and only streaming service that offers YES Network. Hulu, FuboTV, and Sling TV don’t offer YES Network, so unless you’re a local in New York and Connecticut or parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania with the proper cable package, DIRECTV STREAM is your only option.

How to watch YES Network with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

The best way for most fans to watch YES Network is to become a DIRECTV STREAM subscriber. If you’re not 100% sold yet, you can sign up for a five-day free trial to get a feel for it. After that, you’ll need to subscribe to the Choice package (or any other package above the base) to access YES Network.

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV) is a streaming service with abundant variety. It’s essentially like a traditional cable plan you can stream at will, giving you far more versatility than before. It’s also the only real way to get YES Network through streaming. Remember, you must sign up for either the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier package to gain access to the YES Network. The platform’s lowest tier package, Entertainment, doesn’t offer access to regional sports channels like YES.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Includes YES? Free Trial? Entertainment $69.99 75+ channels;

40,000 on-demand titles No Yes Choice $89.99 105+ channels;

45,000 on-demand titles Yes Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ channels;

55,000 on-demand titles Yes Yes Premier $149.99 150+ channels;

65,000 on-demand titles Yes Yes

What sports offerings does YES Network have?

YES Network

The YES Network offers sports coverage of the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, New York City Football Club, and even Manchester City’s English Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League games. You can also catch ACC men’s and women’s basketball and football, plus Big East men’s and women’s basketball.

The channel also has sports shows like “CenterStage with Michael Kay,” which features interviews with players and other big names in the sports world, and “Forbes SportsMoney,” which focuses on sports trends and news.

How to watch YES Network on supported streaming devices

Since YES Network is available through DIRECTV STREAM, you need to use a streaming device that supports that service. The good news is there are a few options, including:

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

How to watch YES Network on the app

The YES Network can be viewed through the official app, available in the App Store or Google Play. Note that you can stream content through the app only if you’re a subscriber through a participating cable or streaming partner.

Follow these steps to watch YES Network on the app:

Download the app from the relevant store to your mobile device. Open the app and sign in with your account information. Once signed in, select the content you want to watch.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Streaming sports is ideal for fans looking for flexible, easy ways to consume sports content. Though watching on cable isn’t necessarily a bad experience, you have to be at home and within reach of your television — and packages are often costly. With streaming services, you can tune into your favorite teams no matter where you are or when the game is on.

Services that stream sports also allow viewers to select options based on their interests. For example, Yankees fans might choose a higher-tiered DIRECTV STREAM plan specifically for YES Network streaming.

FAQs

Does YES Network have a streaming app?

YES Network has a free app for both iOS and Android devices. But, you must be a subscriber through a participating cable network or streaming partner to access live coverage in the app.

Can you get YES Network on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t carry YES Network as part of its programming. The Hulu + Live TV lineup has numerous other sports options to choose from, though, such as FS1, TBS, SEC Network, and more.

Can I pay for YES Network?

While you can’t pay just for the YES Network, you will have to choose a more expensive plan with DIRECTV STREAM to access it. The cheapest DIRECTV STREAM package ($69.99) doesn’t include YES Network, so you’ll have to pay at least $20 extra each month to secure access to your favorite New York teams.