How To Watch The New York Yankees: Best Options 2024

The Yankees didn’t make it into the playoffs last year, but they’re really hitting it out of the park in 2024. Aaron Judge and the squad are definitely making their way toward the World Series, and a true blue fan would never miss an inning. Luckily, you don’t have to.

Even without cable, you can keep up with the Yankees this year. Nationally aired games are available on more channels than the average team. Plus, the team is broadcast on ESPN Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and other apps for select games this year.

What Channels Are New York Yankees Games On

Local Yankees games are broadcast on the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network (YES), which is available to DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo customers who live in the local market. You can also catch the team with an MLB.TV subscription, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. The team will appear on Apple facing the Dodgers and Braves.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV YES ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLBN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the New York Yankees on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM is the best option for Yankees fans who live in the local broadcast network. You’ll get the YES network, which is a relatively hard channel to come by when you cut cable, with Choice, Ultimate, and Premier channel packages. The platform also has TBS, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and MLB Network, which is good for fans living anywhere in the country.

You’ll pay more for DIRECTV STREAM than with most other services, but you’re rewarded with a huge channel lineup. Important channels for sports fans include NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). All subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Watch the New York Yankees on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YES network is in all of Fubo’s plans, making it the only other streamer to offer local games besides DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch nationally broadcast games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, and MLB Network (with an add-on). Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t have TBS or offer access to ESPN Plus.

Fubo customers also get NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Big Ten Network, and Golf Channel. If you want MLB Network to watch more Yankee games, you’ll need The Sports Lite Add-on. This extra also features popular channels like NHL Network and NBA TV. Customers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage space.

Watch the New York Yankees on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV lacks regional sports networks, which translates to a lack of YES Network. It does, however, give you free ESPN Plus access as a part of your plan. In addition to ESPN Plus coverage, the single Hulu + Live TV channel lineup has MLB Network, TBS, ESPN, Fox, and FS1. You’ll also get thousands of hours of on-demand shows and movies, including Hulu Originals.

Even beyond Yankees coverage, Hulu + Live TV has a pretty impressive core channel lineup. This includes ESPN2, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. Plus, you get all local channels in every market. The Sports Add-on expands your lineup with networks like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, and Sportsman Channel. Hulu + Live TV has unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Watch the New York Yankees on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

Sling TV also lacks YES, but it does have ESPN, TBS, FS1 and Fox (on Sling Blue where local channels are available). You can also get the MLB Network with a paid sports extra on any of the three Sling TV plans. The Sling Blue package carries TBS and FS1, while Sling Orange has ESPN and TBS. The Sling Orange & Blue plan combines these channel lineups to give you everything. You won’t get a ton of channels, but Sling TV is the most budget-friendly of all live TV streaming platforms.

The Sports Extra add-on packages are where you’ll find MLB Network. These add-ons (available on each channel package with slight variations) also have networks like MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. All customers get 50 hours of DVR storage, or 200 hours with a DVR Extra upgrade.

Watch the New York Yankees on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

You can use YouTube TV to watch the New York Yankees on FS1, ESPN, TBS, and Fox, but you can’t get the MLB network and the channel list does not include YES Network. Still, the platform’s single plan has a lot of good sports and entertainment networks. Plus, during football season, YouTube TV is the only place you can buy the NFL Sunday Ticket.

.Other sports channels on YouTube TV include NFL Network, FS2, ESPN2, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and the Tennis Channel. The Sports Plus add-on has NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, and more. YouTube TV has unlimited DVR storage.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ will air two exclusive MLB games during “Friday Night Baseball” during the first part of the 2024 season. The Yankees will air on Apple TV+ when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The app has a seven-day free trial and a variety of original programming beyond MLB.

The Apple TV+ app is compatible with a wide variety of devices. In addition to Apple devices, you can download it to Amazon Fire TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Samsung, smart TVs, Roku devices, PlayStations, Xbox gaming consoles, and Chromecast with Google TV.

How to Watch New York Yankees Games Out-of-Market with MLB.TV

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

MLB.TV lets fans watch out-of-market Yankees games, making it a good option for fans who live outside the greater New York City area. If you live in or near New York, you can get a season team pass for the Yankees. You can sign up for MLB TV on the MLB website or add it as an Amazon Prime channel.

FAQ

How can I watch the Yankees game tonight?

Local Yankees coverage is broadcast on YES Network, which is available to Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM customers who live in the Yankees coverage area. You can also watch some games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN Plus.

What is the best streaming service for the Yankees?

DIRECTV STREAM has the most Yankees coverage. You’ll get YES Network if you’re in and around New York, plus every nationally broadcast game.

Is YES Network on any streaming service?

Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM have YES Network. It’s worth noting that you’ll only get the network in you live in the YES broadcast area.