How To Watch The Boston Celtics: Best Options 2023

You never want to be the fan who hears about the killer shot in the fourth quarter of the Semifinals from someone else — you want to catch it live. If you’re wondering how to watch the Boston Celtics live vs the Miami Heat and you’re budget-conscious, you no longer need a pricey cable package to catch your NBA favorites. With the right streaming service, figuring out how to watch Boston Celtics games can be a breeze.

Click here for upcoming game times, past playoff game scores, and upcoming matchups.

Where can you stream the Boston Celtics?

What channels air the Boston Celtics?

If you’re lucky enough to live in the Boston Celtics’ broadcast area, you can catch every game on NBC Sports Boston. If you live anywhere else, you need to know how to watch the Boston Celtics games. You can find some games on NBA TV, ESPN, TNT, and ABC. Multiple streaming services offer some, if not all, of these networks to subscribers so that you can kick your ancient, expensive cable plan to the curb.

How To Watch The Boston Celtics on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $45 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $60 47 No

Thanks to Sling TV, it’s easier than ever to solve the problem of how to watch the Boston Celtics. Sling TV’s channel lineup includes ESPN and TNT, and the Sports Extra add-on includes NBA TV. Outside of Boston Celtics coverage, Sling TV offers networks like Fox Sports 1, Cartoon Network, and BET. The Sports Extra add-on includes SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNU, NHL Network, and more for sports fans who watch a little of everything. Although you can’t try before you buy, you can read our Sling TV review for more information about the service.

Other ways to watch the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Playoff schedule & scores 2023

First Round

Game 1: Sat, Apr 15, vs Atlanta: W 112-99

112-99 Game 2: Tue, Apr 18, vs Atlanta: W 119-106

119-106 Game 3: Fri, Apr 21, vs Atlanta: L 130-122

130-122 Game 4: Sun, Apr 23, vs Atlanta: W 129-121

129-121 Game 5: Tue, Apr 25, vs Atlanta: L 119-117

119-117 Game 6: Thu, Apr 27, vs Atlanta:W128-120

Second Round

Game 1: Mon, May 1, vs Philadelphia: L 119-115

119-115 Game 2: Wed, May 3, vs Philadelphia: W 121-87

121-87 Game 3: Fri, May 5, vs Philadelphia:

Game 4: Sun, May 7, vs Philadelphia:

Game 5: Tue, May 9, vs Philadelphia:

Game 6: Thu, May 11, vs Philadelphia:

Game 7: Sun, May 14, vs Philadelphia:

Third Round

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: May 17 @ Boston (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: May 19 @ Boston (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: May 21 @ Miami (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: May 23 @ Miami (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: May 25 @ Boston (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 6: May 27 @ Miami (8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 7: May 29 @ Boston (8:30 ET, TNT)

You can find the full schedule on ESPN.com.

FAQ

How can I watch all the Celtics games?

You can watch Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston, NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, and TNT. If you have access to those networks, you can watch some, if not all, of the Boston Celtics games.

How can I watch NBC Sports Boston out of market?

You can stream NBC Sports Boston on the NBC Sports website. In addition, you can watch select NBC Sports content live on the NBC Sports app and the My Teams by NBC Sports app.

Can I watch Celtics games on the ESPN app?

Yes, you can watch any Celtics games that air on ESPN via the ESPN app.