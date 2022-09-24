3 wide receiver options for Green Bay Packers after Sammy Watkins injury

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers placed Sammy Watkins on injured reserve before Week 3, already experiencing the downside of their gamble on the oft-injured wideout. Watkins will be sidelined for at least four games, making a glaring weakness on the offense even worse.

Watkins was coming off his best game of the 2022 NFL season, pulling in three receptions for 93 receiving yards. He was unable to participate in practice on Thursday and Friday, forcing Green Bay to rule him out for Sunday’s game and then place him on injured reserve.

Related: Green Bay Packers schedule

While the Packers will likely have Randall Cobb (illness), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (ankle) on the field in Week 3, the team is still dealing with problems. Through two games, Green Bay ranks 17th in gross passing yards per game (247) and 25th in passing first down rate (48.9%). With Watkins now sidelined, there is a more pressing need at the position.

Here are three potential targets who the Green Bay Packs could potentially add to replace Sammy Watkins long-term.

Will Fuller finally lands in Wisconsin

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers tried to acquire Will Fuller in 2020 but couldn’t agree on the compensation with the Houston Texans. Ultimately, it worked out for the franchise as he was suspended soon after for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Fuller joined the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but a broken thumb and other issues limited him to just two games.

Will Fuller career stats: 3,136 receiving yards, 24 touchdowns, 14.7 ypc in 55 games

After a disappointing 2021 season, Fuller remains unsigned. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported in August that multiple teams were monitoring Fuller, but no deal was imminent. Much like Cole Beasley and Ndamukong Suh, veterans are being patient this year waiting for the right opportunity with a contender to become available.

This could be Fuller’s best chance to resurrect his career. Two years removed from averaging a career-best 16.6 yards per catch in 2020 with 879 receiving yards in 11 games, Fuller’s deep speed still exists. He could occupy a role similar to the one Sammy Watkins had, providing quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a vertical weapon to target a few times per game.

Related: Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Green Bay Packers’ kryptonite

Green Bay Packers gamble with Kenny Golladay trade

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenny Golladay is no longer a factor in the New York Giants offense, far likelier to be playing for a new team in 2022 than he is to make a big play for New York. The Giants’ new regime feels no obligation to play a receiver it didn’t sign and that could open the door to a deal this season.

The first factor Green Bay will consider is the financial cost and salary cap implications. Golladay is only into the second season of a four-year, $72 million contract and he carries a $21.15 million cap hit in 2022. If the Giants are to have any shot at moving him, they’ll need to cover a significant portion of his salary. If he is traded to Green Bay, the Packers can designate him as a post-June 1 cut next spring to create $13.5 million in cap space.

In regards to the fit, Green Bay could ask Golladay to take on the role he played for the Detroit Lions. He led the NFL in deep targets (37) and finished sixth in average target distance (15.7) in 2019, per Player Profiler. At 6-foot-4, he also offers enough size to make some contested catches. New York would have to accept eating a big financial bullet, but Golladay could at least be an intriguing option as a complementary receiving target for the Packers.

Juwann Winfree makes the most of his opportunity

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Above all else, the Packers love internal candidates stepping up in the wake of injuries. Juwan Winfree just missed making Green Bay’s 53-man roster coming out of training camp. The franchise also wasted little time putting him on the practice squad.

One thing that has always been imperative for Packers’ receiving is having the trust of the quarterbacks. While Rodgers has been critical of the young group at times, he specifically pointed out Winfree as one of the players who impressed him this summer.

“I will say, between 88 (Winfree) and 87 (Doubs), there’s been a lot of positive things that makes you feel good about the depth we could have in that room.” Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Juwann Winfree, Romeo Doubs during training camp

Green Bay added Winfree to the roster in Week 1 and he returns after the injury to Watkins. This could be his best opportunity to prove he belongs. Winfree knows this system, having been with the organization since the 2020 season. With Amari Rodgers nothing more than a returner and Watson underdeveloped, this is Winfree’s shot to see the field.

As for Odell Beckham Jr, he won’t be signing anytime soon and he won’t play until much later in the season. While he is the most talented wide receiver available, Green Bay needs immediate help and Beckham Jr. can’t provide it.