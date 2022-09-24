fbpx
Published September 24, 2022

Packers place receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on IR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) stiff arms Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) while picking up 14 yards on a reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 27-10.Packers18 13
Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Watkins had already been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be eligible to return from IR after missing a minimum of four games.

Watkins, 29, leads the Packers (1-1) with 111 yards on six receptions through two games.

He has 354 catches for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns in 101 games with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Packers.

Green Bay elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree and running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad for the meeting with the Buccaneers (2-0).

–Field Level Media

