Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva’s fights on May 14 canceled after death of UAE president

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A planned event this Saturday in Dubai, featuring combat sports legends Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Anderson Silva has been canceled following the death of United Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

On May 14, the boxing icon and the all-time UFC great were set to compete — in separate bouts — on the helipad of the 50-plus story Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai. However, on Friday TMZ Sports reported that both bouts are now off following the passing of UAE President Al Nahyan.

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, government officials have suspended “work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector” for the next three days, in observance of the president’s death. Meaning the planned bouts on the “The Global Titans Fight Series” card would not legally be allowed to proceed.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva’s fights could be reschedule for May 21

Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Sources informed TMZ Sports that Mayweather, Jr.’s planned bout against Don Moore — and probably the other fights on the event — might be rescheduled for next week. Moore is a former sparring partner for the former five-division champion. Their bout was set to be an exhibition scrap and would have no effect on Floyd Mayweather’s unbeaten record.

One-time UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva was scheduled to box UAE Warriors lightweight star Bruno Machado in an official boxing bout. This was set to be “The Spider’s” return to the boxing ring following a first-round knockout of fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in September, under the Triller Fight Club banner.

Silva, 47, is 2-0 in boxing since leaving the UFC in 2020 following a Hall-of-Fame worthy 16-7-1 run in the promotion.

Mayweather last competed in an exhibition bout against YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul — brother of Jake Paul — a year ago.