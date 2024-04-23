Las Vegas Raiders: Final dual 2024 NFL mock drafts

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After months of mock projections and prospect breakdowns, we will find out how teams will approach the 2024 NFL draft. Some have linked the Las Vegas Raiders to two quarterbacks in particular. Will they make a move for one of them?

The Raiders have the No. 13 pick, which will make it difficult for them to pull off a blockbuster trade, though every draft has its surprises.

The Raiders have glaring needs along the offensive line and at cornerback, though they should add a rookie quarterback to compete with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. The team needs more speed and explosiveness at running back and wide receiver as well.

In the lead-up to the draft, we’ll roll out dual mock projections for all seven rounds, highlighting what general manager Tom Telesco might do and what seems like the best option for each pick.

First round, 13th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

As noted in a deep dive into Telesco’s draft tendencies, he’s targeted offensive linemen early in his classes.

In two of his last three drafts, Telesco selected guard Zion Johnson and tackle Rashawn Slater with first-round picks. As a general manager, Telesco used his first-ever draft pick (No. 11 overall in 2013) on D.J. Fluker.

Telesco may see shades of Fluker in Latham, who’s also a massive tackle coming out of Alabama.

Like Fluker, Latham comes into this league with extensive experience at right tackle, though he could also have a future at guard because of his mammoth stature and play strength. Either way, he could fill a void on the right side of the Raiders offensive line.

Moe’s pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Taliese Fuaga fills the Raiders’ biggest non-quarterback need at right tackle.

Secondly, he’s played in a heavy zone-blocking system, which may allow him to pick up the scheme fairly quickly if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach James Cregg carry over zone-blocking principles from their previous stops in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively.

If Latham and Fuaga are on the board, Telesco may have a tough choice, but Fuaga is clearly a more fluid athlete, which makes him an ideal fit for a system predicated on movement and blocking in space.

Second round, 44th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

As the Los Angeles Chargers general manager, Telesco didn’t have to maneuver the draft to get his quarterbacks. When he took the job, Philip Rivers was going into his 10th season. Telesco selected Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the 2020 draft.

Perhaps Telesco takes an aggressive approach in a move for a quarterback, but if he doesn’t, Bo Nix could be the pick at 44.

As a five-year starter, Nix has the live reps to work through the transition between college and the pros without too many hiccups, but he may not reach his full potential for a couple of years because he didn’t operate a complex offense in Oregon.

Nonetheless, Nix showed efficiency in a West Coast-based offense. He’s not a poor deep-ball passer but feasted on defenses in the short passing game.

While Nix’s play style won’t excite the fanbase, he may be a good fit for Luke Getsy, who could run a variation of the West Coast offense.

Moe’s pick: Quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., Washington (trade pick No. 44 and 148 for pick No. 39)

In the public eye, Michael Penix Jr.’s draft stock has been on the rise since his impressive pro day. He’s made media appearances and even penned a letter in The Player’s Tribune that highlighted his sheer determination to rebound from four season-ending injuries.

While Penix can only help himself by using the media to further fuel his buzz, one has to wonder if he also understands that his draft stock needs the public boost to drive rumors about his potential first-round landing spots.

Despite all the chatter about Penix, his injury history and hit-or-miss accuracy (partially because of his lack of touch on passes) on throws to receivers on underneath routes could knock him out of the first round.

If Penix slips into the second round, the Raiders should absolutely make a move for him, similar to what the Tennessee Titans did to get in position for Will Levis last year.

To acquire the 39th pick, Telesco would likely have to give up a fifth-rounder to move up five spots for the southpaw signal-caller.

Third round, 77th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: CB, Max Melton, Rutgers

In 10 years as general manager, Telesco has only selected a cornerback in the first three rounds twice, Jason Verrett, a 2014 first-rounder, and Asante Samuel Jr., a 2021 second-rounder.

So, don’t be surprised if Telesco circles back to free agency for a veteran cornerback rather than pick one early in the draft.

That said, in the third round, Telesco may fill a big need at cornerback on the boundary opposite of Jack Jones.

Max Melton seems like the type of player who would appeal to head coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders’ defensive mentality. He’s a feisty cornerback with great ball production over the previous three years (21 pass breakups and eight interceptions).

Moe’s pick: Wide receiver, Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Tom Telesco should deviate away from a major need in this spot to add speed at wide receiver.

After a big year at Kent State (58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns), Devontez Walker transferred to North Carolina and continued to make explosive plays, averaging 17 yards per catch.

Walker ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine, which matches his play speed on the perimeter. With an expanded route tree, he could be an immediate spark for the aerial attack.

Fourth round, 112th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Wide receiver, Javon Baker, UCF

After two years at Alabama, Javon Baker transferred to UCF where he broke out and landed on the draft radar as a big-play receiver. In 2023, he averaged 21.7 yards per catch.

Though Baker isn’t a burner with 4.54-second 40-yard speed, he can beat defenders deep with decent long speed over the top. With a quarterback who throws with good ball placement, Baker can make the most out of his yards-after-catch opportunities as well.

Baker doesn’t have much experience on special teams, so clubs that need a rotational receiver may pass on him, but he could be an immediate contributor in the aerial attack.

When Jakobi Meyers lines up in the slot, Baker could be an explosive threat on the perimeter.

Moe’s pick: Cornerback, Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Khyree Jackson has drawn mixed evaluations from draft analysts.

On one hand, Jackson flashed his ball-tracking skills as a one-year starter at Oregon, recording seven pass breakups and three interceptions last season.

At 6-4, 194 pounds, Jackson can line up against bigger receivers and possibly tight ends in specific matchup assignments. At this stage of his career, he’s probably best in zone coverage, which will allow him to read quarterbacks and cover ground with his quickness and length.

Fifth Round, 148th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Linebacker, Jordan Magee, Temple

If you look back in Telesco’s draft history, you’ll see a linebacker in four of his previous five classes.

The Raiders have starting linebackers Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane in place, but they’re both entering the last year of their contracts.

At Temple, Jordan Magee emerged as a leader (two-year team captain) and the centerpiece of the defense. He has the speed and athleticism, along with a quick trigger when shooting gaps, to be a lead tackler and effective blitzer from the second level.

At 6-1, 228 pounds, Magee compares to Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (6-1, 225 lbs), whom Telesco selected in the third round last year.

Moe’s pick: (Traded for Michael Penix Jr.)

Sixth round, 208th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Guard, Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Telesco has taken an offensive lineman in the fifth or sixth round in each of his previous three drafts. As the Raiders retool their offensive line, you can probably tally a fourth consecutive class.

Sataoa Laumea may slip into the late rounds because he’s a strong candidate to transition from guard to tackle on the pro level. Fortunately for him, he’s started at right guard and right tackle at Utah.

During Senior Bowl week, Sataoa had some bright moments, though he notably struggled with speed on the edge.

If Laumea moves inside, he should be able to mirror bigger defenders and match their strength.

Moe’s pick: Running back, Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Telesco doesn’t have to take a running back early in the draft with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison in top spots at the position. Instead, he can add speed to the backfield in the sixth round.

Rasheen Ali’s bicep injury may hurt his draft position. On a positive note, he’s expected back on the field at some point in July, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. The Raiders can afford to wait for clearance on Ali’s injury. As the potential third running back, he’s not going to carry a heavy workload.

Once Ali returns to action, he can bring lightning speed to the Raiders’ backfield. He didn’t suffer a knee, ankle or lower leg injury, so the team shouldn’t worry about lingering long-term effects on his top-gear speed.

Seventh round, 223rd pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Running back, Dillon Johnson, Washington

Telesco knows what a reliable pass-catching running back can do for an offense. He watched Austin Ekeler, who went undrafted in 2017, haul in 440 passes for 3,884 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Dillon Johnson would have a limited role in the run game behind Zamir White and Alexander Mattison, but he could contribute in third-down situations.

In his only season as a starter, Johnson broke out for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground last year, though he’s recorded 173 catches for 1,054 yards and a touchdown in four collegiate terms (three at Mississippi State and one at Washington).

Moe’s pick: Linebacker, Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Most draft analysts see Tyrice Knight as a sixth-round pick, but he could be around a little later at a non-premium position. Teams may also be skeptical about the competition level in Conference USA.

Nonetheless, Knight seems to find action whether he’s in coverage or going downhill to stop the run. Moreover, his aggressiveness allows him to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season.

Knight’s skill set gives him a chance to shine in special teams before he earns a role on defense.

Seventh round, 229th pick

Tom Telesco’s projected pick: Offensive tackle, Frank Crum, Wyoming

Similar to Thayer Munford Jr., whom the Raiders selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft, Frank Crum has a ton of starting experience.

At Wyoming, Crum started through four campaigns in the right tackle spot and then moved to the left side last season.

Crum’s smooth lateral movement, length, and size (6-8, 313 lbs) may appeal to several teams late in the draft. If Munford moves to guard under a new regime, he would have a shot at being the Raiders’ swing tackle.

Moe’s pick: Guard, C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

In the flow of this mock draft, guards fell to the wayside with the thought that Munford and Cody Whitehair battle for the open spot.

C.J. Hanson can throw his name into the battle, though. Coming out of Holy Cross, he isn’t going to draw a lot of attention, but his three years of starting experience at right guard would give him a shot at competing for the starting job.

Telesco has coveted guards who test well, and Hanson checked that box with the 11th-highest athletic score (h/t NFL.com) among guards in the 2024 class.

Maurice Moton covers the Las Vegas Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.