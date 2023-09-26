Fantasy football waiver wire pickups: De’Von Achane, Tank Dell among top targets in Week 4

After a few of weeks of action, the fantasy football waiver wire is stocked with players who could help enhance fantasy football rosters as Week 4 approaches.

Is your current starting fantasy quarterback off to a slow start? Perhaps, your star wide receiver fell short of expectations. If your fantasy team needs help — amongst multiple player injuries — check out the best waiver wire pickups for NFL Week 4.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 4: Quarterbacks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Those who roster Bryce Young (ankle injury) or have a fantasy QB failing them, might want to snag Dalton. He will be a top waiver wire priority in Week 4 after turning out a stunning 361-passing yard, two-TD performance. If Young can’t suit up in Week 4, Dalton has a soft matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on tap.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston is one of the best waiver wire pickups in Week 4 with Derek Carr’s availability (shoulder) unknown for the next game. Winston has plenty of talent at his disposal, making him a decent fantasy QB option for those needing to fill the spot.

Related: Fantasy football Week 4 rankings

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 4: Running Backs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

The man of the hour, Achane is hands-down the top fantasy RB on the Week 4 waiver wire. If he’s still available, do what you can to claim him. He won’t repeat the jaw-dropping 233 yards and four TDs accomplished in his last game, but he will definitely make a fantasy impact moving forward.

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

Moss should definitely be rostered after he racked up 145 total yards and a touchdown against Baltimore in his last game. Despite his previous struggles in Buffalo, he’s clearly the RB1 the Colts plan to lean on this season.

Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings

Akers is a popular Week 4 waiver wire pickup following his trade to the Vikings. Expect him to suit up in Week 4 so we can see exactly how the Vikings plan to utilize him in tandem with Alexander Mattison. While it’s not an ideal situation for either fantasy RB, sometimes desperate times call for drastic measures.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

In deeper formats, Miller can be added from the Week 4 waiver wire as an RB who should play backup to Alvin Kamara. Kamara returns from his suspension this Sunday, and it will be interesting to see what type of role the Saints have planned for their third-round rookie.

Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams

Digging deep, Rivers makes an intriguing Week 4 waiver wire option. He looks to take on a supplemental role behind Kyren Williams, following the Cam Akers trade. Stay tuned.

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 4: Wide Receivers

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

While C.J. Stroud continues to take the NFL by storm, Tank Dell should be claimed from the Week 4 waiver wire if he’s still out there. Dell was targeted a team-high seven times on Sunday, for which he returned five catches for 145 yards and a TD. Get him while he’s hot.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers

Thielen has had back-to-back solid fantasy football performances over his past two games. This would consist of 199 yards and two touchdowns. If your WR roster is looking thin or your current cast is failing you, give Thielen a pickup in Week 4.

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

If Mims is surprisingly still available on the Week 4 waiver wire, pick him up! He doesn’t touch the ball a lot, but his unreal 27.9 yards on average per reception leads the league. His contribution over the past two games, makes him worthy of starting in a flex spot moving forward.

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

Once again, Mike Williams is injured. This makes Joshua Palmer a Week 4 waiver wire target. Palmer will take a backseat to Keenan Allen, but increased targets will be coming his way minus Williams and potentially Austin Ekeler in Week 4.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie Quentin Johnston makes for an appealing Week 4 waiver wire option in deeper formats. Let’s see how the Chargers plan to timeshare with Palmer and Johnston in the upcoming weeks. Also keep in mind, that the Chargers selected Johnston 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. There is some definite sleeper appeal here.

Calvin Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Those in a pinch at WR can likely pick up Calvin Austin off the Week 4 waivers. Austin last had his best game of the season, which consisted of six targets for two catches and a big 72 yards. He also scored his first TD of the year. As long as Diontae Johnson remains sidelined, Austin should continue to be involved.

Fantasy football waiver wire Week 4: Tight Ends

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Musgrave was the second-highest targeted player in Green Bay’s slight win over New Orleans on Sunday. In accomplishing this, Musgrave caught a six-of-eight of his targets for 49 yards. Those shopping for a waiver wire tight end might give Musgrave a try.

Pharaoh Brown, New England Patriots

Digging deep into the Week 4 waiver wire, Pharaoh Brown is surely available. He was part of the game plan this past Sunday, turning both of his targets into two catches for 71 yards and a TD. Those with extra bench spots may want to add Brown as depth.