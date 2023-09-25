Report: Chargers fear season over for WR Mike Williams

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers fear wide receiver Mike Williams’ season is over due to a knee injury he suffered Sunday, NFL Network reported Monday.

Williams was enjoying a huge game before being carted off in the fourth quarter of the 28-24 win at Minnesota with a left knee injury.

He caught a pass over the middle before taking a hit from Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and grabbing for his knee. He was helped off the field before being taken to the locker room.

The Chargers’ big-play threat had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. He has 19 grabs for 249 yards and one score in three games.

Williams, 28, missed four games last season with a high ankle sprain. The 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall) has 309 career receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 TDs in 88 games (62 starts) with the Chargers.

Williams’ absence would mean more work for Josh Palmer and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnson when the Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media