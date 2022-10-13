EXCLUSIVE: Eli Manning praises Brian Daboll for rapidly improving New York Giants’ confidence and late-game execution

New York Giants fans and NFL pundits aren’t the only ones impressed by what new head coach Brian Daboll has done with the team. You can also count team legend Eli Manning among the many that have been wowed by the “fabulous job” done by Daboll and his staff after five games.

Bar none, the Giants have been the biggest surprise so far this season. Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles have impressed by being the best all-around team after five weeks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t missed a beat without superstar Tyreek Hill, and even the Las Vegas Raiders’ 1-4 start has been shocking. But no team has surpassed their 2022 expectations like the Giants.

New general manager Jim Schoen and Daboll brought back much of the same team that went 4-13 in 2021. Yet, after five games this New York squad has as many wins as they did all of last year. It has led to speculation that Daboll is an early favorite for NFL “Coach of the Year” and to the conversation that the 2022 Giants are legitimate playoff contenders.

Eli Manning on New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll: ‘I think he’s done a fabulous job’

One player who knows what it takes to win in the NFL, and in New York, is two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. The team legend and ESPN analyst spoke with Sportsnaut on Wednesday about his work with Quaker Oats to improve food security for underprivileged children in the US. However, during the conversation, the 41-year-old was asked about Daboll and he couldn’t help but heap a whole bunch of praise on the new Giants HC.

“I think he’s done a fabulous job. Obviously, they’re 4-1 right now, but you just see them playing very confident football. And playing their best football in the second half and the fourth quarter, and that’s what you want a team to be able to do. To have that confidence, to rise up to the occasion, to play their best at the end of games. Obviously, so many games come down to those final possessions, and whether you win or lose is [based on] if you’re able to make the plays in those critical moments. And right now, the players are stepping up in those moments, and that’s great to see.” -Eli Manning on Daboll/ Giants early season success

The Giants return to action on Sunday at 1 PM ET in a major matchup against Lamar Jackson and the first-place Baltimore Ravens.