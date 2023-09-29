DraftKings Week 4 picks: Top value plays and most overrated

NFL Week 4 is already here and it’s time to get those DraftKings lineups in place. So, let’s take a look at some DraftKings value plays as well as some overrated picks that simply are not worth the splurge this week.

Can we expect a grand performance from an NFC North quarterback who has been not playing his best? We hope so. What will last week’s top fantasy RB deliver in Week 4? From these value picks to an AFC North quarterback who comes in highly overrated, you might be surprised about our best DraftKings Week 4 picks, as well as some players set up for failure.

Let’s dive in!

DraftKings Week 4 picks

DraftKings Week 4 picks: Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears, $6,600

As a fantasy QB, Fields has been on thin ice. However, he’s got one more chance to prove himself, making Fields a DraftKings value pick in Week 4. Fields plays at home against the Denver Broncos whose defense is the laughing stock of the NFL. If Fields doesn’t pay off against a defense that last gave away 660 combined passing and rushing yards and 10 TDs, it’s time for Fields to throw in the towel.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, $6,500

Priced ninth-highest in DraftKings, Burrow is a bargain and is due for a big breakout game in Week 4. The Bengals play the Titans whose defense has surrendered the 10th most DraftKings fantasy points to its opposing quarterbacks. Look for that home-run game we know Burrow is ready to unleash.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, $5,700

Priced ridiculously cheap, Matthew Stafford is a Week 4 DFS value play as a QB who has recorded the fourth-most passing yards in the league thus far. This Sunday, he’s got a cake-walk matchup against the Indianapolis Colts who have allowed the fourth-most QB points on the season. At this price, Stafford is a slam-dunk DFS start!

DraftKings Week 4 picks: Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, $9,200

Even as the highest-priced running back in DraftKings in Week 4, CMC will hold his value. He’s got a sweet home game against the Cardinals who have been the sixth-worst in defending running backs this season. Look for McCaffrey to score fantasy points galore, per the usual.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, $5,700

After a massive 233-yard, four-touchdown game, Achane is hard to resist as a DraftKings value play in Week 4, at this ultra-cheap salary. Even with the Buffalo Bills on tap in Week 4, Achane should still produce. The Dolphins offense is out of control and has averaged a league-high 550.3 yards per game on the season.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans, $5,100

At this price, Pierce is a savvy DFS play in Week 4. Playing at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers who have given away 395 RB rushing yards in three games, start Pierce who just had his best game of the year last Sunday.

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears, $4,900

A very affordable value pick in DraftKings in Week 4, Johnson has high appeal playing the Broncos. Take note that Denver’s defense has given up an NFL-high, 51.4 DraftKings fantasy points to its opposing RBs on average per game. Even sharing the field with Khalil Herbert, Johnson offers tremendous value considering the damage the Dolphins RBs laid on Denver last week (350 rushing yards and five rushing TDs).

DraftKings Week 4 picks: Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, $8,000

Adams should be worth every bit of his DraftKings price, making him worth the spend in Week 4. Simply stated, Adams faces the NFL defense — the Los Angeles Chargers — that has given away the most DraftKings WR fantasy points (47.3) on the year. Adams will do what he does — score fantasy points — extremely well on Sunday.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, $7,100

Entering Week 4 as the 11th-highest-priced WR, Chris Olave is a great DraftKings value play. At home against the Buccaneers who have ceded the 10th-most wide receiver fantasy points, Olave should thrive. Keep in mind, Tampa Bay last had no resources to stop A.J. Brown who racked up 131 yards off of nine catches.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans, $4,600

Tank Dell is a major value pick in DraftKings in Week 4. Did you see his last performance which consisted of five catches for 145 yards and a TD? Take advantage of his Dell’s value facing a Steelers’ defense that has yielded the fifth-most WR fantasy points over three games.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers, $4,500

Rising up the WR ranks in Carolina, Thielen is more than fairly priced in DraftKings this week, after last recording 11 receptions for 145 yards and a TD. He’s hot and playing the Vikings trash bag defense that has awarded the third-most DraftKings WR points (56.7) to date.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts, $3,500

Ridiculously affordable, Josh Downs is a sneaky start in Week 4 DFS lineups. After leading the Colts with 12 targets in Week 3, Downs has a nice setup facing the Los Angeles Rams that last let Ja’Marr Chase pile up 141 yards off of 12 catches.

DraftKings Week 4 picks: Tight Ends

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers, $3,600

Everett is a bargain DraftKings play in Week 4 who could see an uptick in targets with the Chargers now missing Mike Williams (torn ACL). Also, take into account, the Chargers play the Raiders that have allowed the fifth-most TE fantasy points to date.

John Bates, Washington Commanders, $2,800

Those looking to start an ultra-cheap TE in DraftKings might consider Bates. Should he receive a couple of targets, he might out-produce for his price by playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Eagles have awarded the most DraftKings TE fantasy points (15.2) in three games. Bates is a sleeper pick.

DraftKings overrated plays Week 4

Quarterbacks:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, $7,700

As the fourth-spendiest QB in DraftKings in Week 4, I’m steering clear of Lamar Jackson. He’s got a terrible matchup on Sunday playing on the road in Cleveland. The Browns defense is legit and it has allowed the fewest QB fantasy points this far. This would include giving up only one passing TD over three games. Yucky!

Running Backs:

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, $7,100

Talk about overrated plays in Week 4, Josh Jacobs should be avoided as the fourth most-expensive RB in DraftKings. Over three games, Jacobs has averaged only 66 total yards per clash with zero TDs. In Week 4, Jacobs faces a Chargers defense that has let only two rushing touchdowns be scored in three games.

Wide Receivers:

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans, $5,800

Even at this salary, in a favorable matchup against the Bengals, Hopkins is an overrated DraftKings play. He’s simply not panning out as a fantasy option, after averaging only 51 yards per game. Starting a guy such as the aforementioned Adam Thielen at a cheaper DraftKings price carries much more appeal.

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, $5,400

Fading Lamar Jackson in Week 4 also means fading Mark Andrews. As the second-highest-priced DraftKings tight end, Andrews is primed to go bust. The Cleveland Browns offer a defense that has yielded the fewest TE fantasy points. That equates to an average of 3.2 points per game and only 26 total yards allowed on the season. No, thank you.