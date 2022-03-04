NFL teams showing ‘no urgency’ to pursue Deshaun Watson trade

The Houston Texans wanted to complete a Deshaun Watson trade by March 16. Thanks to recent developments in his legal case, a blockbuster deal seems unlikely to happen for some time.

Watson was originally scheduled for his deposition in February, stemming from 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. However, his deposition is now delayed and the quarterback’s attorneys are hoping for greater clarity by April 1.

Deshaun Watson stats (2020): 4,823 passing yards, 8.9 ypa, 33-7 TD-INT, 112.4 QB rating

Facing 10 criminal complaints and investigations by the FBI, NFL and Houston Police Department. Watson is waiting for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether it will file criminal charges against the Pro Bowl quarterback. With no resolution expected in the immediate future, NFL teams aren’t willing to bet on Watson right now.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, NFL teams haven’t shown any urgency to pursue a trade for Watson. Everyone is waiting for the criminal investigation to conclude, especially given the high asking price the Texans want for their quarterback.

If there isn’t enough evidence to charge Watson criminally, he still won’t be out of the NFL’s crosshairs. The league already spoke to many of his accusers – several of whom criticized the NFL’s line of ‘patronizing’ questioning – and could suspend Watson multiple games without a conviction or charges.

Teams aren’t concerned about the civil cases. He attempted to reach settlements with all 22 accusers, but it never came to fruition. As a result, there could be a civil trial that comes later this year.

Any team interested in acquiring Watson can inquire with the NFL about the potential duration of a suspension. Once that insight is gained, the club can pull the trigger on trading multiple first-round picks for the star quarterback. However, there is a possibility a move doesn’t happen until days before the 2022 NFL Draft or shortly after.