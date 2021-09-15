Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot, out indefinitely

The Dallas Cowboys were relying on Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to provide a ton of pass rush this season. After all, the former Boise State product has recorded 36.5 sacks over the past four seasons.

Unfortunately, it looks like Lawrence will be out of action for the Cowboys’ Week 2 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers and beyond.

Reports from Dallas on Wednesday conclude that Lawrence suffered a foot injury during practice, prompting the Cowboys to cancel their post-practice new conference.

“There is real concern about Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence’s availability Sunday vs. Chargers, sources said. He suffered a foot injury in practice today, prompting his news conference afterward to be canceled. Possible Cowboys are without both starting defensive ends,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed that up by reporting that Lawrence suffered a broken foot and is out indefinitely.

This comes on the heels of fellow starting defensive end Randy Gregory being away from the Cowboys after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

How the injury to DeMarcus Lawrence will impact the Dallas Cowboys

At least for the short term, this is going to hurt Dallas big time. In fact, there’s a chance that Lawrence misses the remainder of the season depending on the extent of the broken foot.

This week, the Cowboys have to face a quarterback in Justin Herbert who threw for 337 yards in a Week 1 win over the Washington Football Team. The second-year quarterback made sweet music with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, connecting with the duo on 17 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

For their part, the Cowboys gave up 379 passing yards and four touchdowns to Tom Brady in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Obviously, being without DeMarcus Lawrence is going to hurt big time Sunday. Simply put, Dallas can’t afford to start the season 0-2.

Moving forward, the Cowboys take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 before going up against a vastly improved Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.