4 ideal DeMar DeRozan trade scenarios this summer, including Sacramento Kings

While many other stars are getting talked about as impact players that could change teams, DeMar DeRozan is the under-the-radar All-Star that could be headed to a contender in a blockbuster trade this summer.

Just like every other summer, this one is set to be a busy few months for the NBA. While there isn’t a large assortment of stars on the free agent market, there could be a lot of movement on the trade front. One player who certainly could be up for grabs is six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

The 33-year-old may not be on his way out of Chicago because of a decline in his game or disconnect with management, but more because the Bulls were a major disappointment in 2022-2023 and he is a valuable chip that could be used to shake up the roster.

While there has been speculation that disgruntled teammate Zach LaVine could be on the block, it just seems unlikely a trade happens after the organization gave the 28-year-old a massive five-year, $215 million contract last summer.

Assuming the Chicago Bulls do look to trade DeMar DeRozan and rearrange their roster for next season, these four teams would likely be the top contenders for the talented swingman’s services.

Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies attempted to make a big move at the NBA trade deadline in February, and Raptors star OG Anunoby was reportedly their top target. While they couldn’t get a deal done in the winter, they may be forced to be bold this summer.

Not only because they were shockingly bounced from the first round of the playoff this year, but because will lose All-Star Ja Morant for a notable amount of time due to an impending suspension for his latest head-scratching decision. DeMar DeRozan could be an excellent option to bring the team some extra playoff-proven scoring, and another much-needed adult in the locker room.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks’ shocking elimination from the first round of the playoff is likely to force a lot of change. The first big move was firing head coach Mike Budenholzer. Next could be a trade for another big-name star. With Kris Middleton possibly leaving in NBA free agency if he opts out of his contract, the Bucks will need more offensive firepower.

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21 points for his career and is still playing at a high level. That may not be the case anymore for Middleton, so adding the Bulls, Spurs, and Raptors veteran could be an upgrade in that case.

Sacramento Kings

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings were the biggest surprise in the league last season. They won the Pacific Division and finished with an outstanding 48-34 record. However, they were another major team that saw their season end in the first round. They may not necessarily need DeRozan’s scoring after being an elite offensive team this season, but they definitely require his grit and veteran leadership to help take them to the next level.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Similar to the Kings, the Oklahoma City Thunder were another surprise squad this past season. The team nearly made the playoffs and should get better with 2022 first-round pick Chet Holmgren back on the floor.

DeMar DeRozan would certainly be the veteran this group badly needs, but could also help take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a superstar level by taking some of the offensive pressure off his hands. A starting lineup with DeRozan, Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Josh Giddey looks quite good on paper.