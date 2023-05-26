4 ideal Mikal Bridges trade scenarios from the Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges’ involvement in the Kevin Durant blockbuster this past February was a very underrated story.

Heading from the Phoenix Suns to the retooling Brooklyn Nets, the 26-year-old forward broke out after making his way to the Big Apple.

Despite this, there are continued rumors that the Nets could very well look to flip Bridges for other assets this summer. In fact, rumors back in February consisted of the Nets actually moving Bridges immediately after he was acquired from Phoenix.

As you can see, Bridges has morphed into a legitimate star. While it makes very little sense for the Nets to trade Bridges after he led them to a surprise playoff appearance this season, rumors continue to point in that direction. Below, we look at four ideal Mikal Bridges trade scenarios this summer.

Related: Portland Trail Blazers draft preview and targets

Portland Trail Blazers find Damian Lillard running partner

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Blazers get: Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neal

Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neal Nets get: Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, 3rd pick in 2023, future 1st-round pick

It’s been noted on a never-ending loop that Portland general manager Joe Cronin has a “for sale” sign on the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The reasoning is rather simple. Portland needs to do everything possible to appease star guard Damian Lillard. If the team is unable to add another star, Dame could very well request a trade.

In this scenario, the Blazers give up a bag to acquire Bridges as a running partner for Lillard. It would make for one of the more-talented duos in the Western Conference. Portland would also be able to potentially pull off another trade by moving more draft assets and young wing Shaedon Sharpe.

From Brooklyn’s perspective, it not only brings in a young 20-point scorer in Simons, but the team also adds a high value pick at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft and a future first rounder. It could either flip those picks for another proven star or opt between guard Scoot Henderson and forward Brandon Miller at three.

Mikal Bridges heads to Western Conference contender

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris

Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris Nets get: Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, 2 1st-round picks

The Golden State Warriors struggled to find a second option behind Stephen Curry during the playoffs. Both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole struggled big time in that role. In addition to adding more size to the mix, Golden State must look for another scorer. Preferably, a younger one.

Bridges is an odd fit in that he plays the two and three. Those spots are held down by Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Though, adding a 26-year-old who can average 25 points per game while being more efficient than Poole makes a ton of sense. Perhaps, Klay comes off the bench in this scenario.

As for the Nets, they get two high-upside youngsters and multiple first-round picks to build around moving forward. Brooklyn could even opt to flip Kuminga and these first rounders for a franchise cornerstone player. The young forward is said to have some nice trade value right now.

Prior to his playoff struggles, Poole averaged north of 20 points during the regular season. Still only 19, Kuminga has displayed flashes of brilliance in his two NBA seasons. In fact, the forward averaged 13.6 points on 45% shooting from three-point range in the 17 games to conclude the 2022-23 regular season. He could see a Mikal Bridges-type ascension in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets add Karl-Anthony Towns

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves get: Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris

Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris Nets get: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, 2 2nd-round picks

With Cam Thomas doing his thing at the two and Cameron Johnson being seen as a potential wing of the future, it almost makes too much sense for the Nets to flip Mikal Bridges for a big man. It would create a more well-rounded roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats (2022-23): 20.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 50% shooting, 37% 3-point

Towns teaming up with stud young big man Nic Claxton in the Nets’ frontcourt would be all sorts of sexy. KAT is a score-first option who struggles a tad on defense. Claxton is one of the best low-post defenders in the game.

As for Minnesota, it is able to break up the Towns and Rudy Gobert pairing. That did not work too well a season ago. Instead, the team gets that missing component out on the wing to team up with stud guard Anthony Edwards and Gobert moving forward. Like the Nets, this would create a much more balanced roster.

Blockbuster Trae Young trade

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks get: Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, 2 1st-round picks

Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, 2 1st-round picks Nets get: Trae Young

We can envision a scenario where general manager Sean Marks goes big-game hunting in order to find another star. The Nets were surprising following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February. However, they didn’t have that star power to go up against the big boys back east. Being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs was a primary example of this.

Young brings that star power. He’s still not in his prime. He has an ability to be a 30-point per game scorer. The New York market might also be attractive to the guard. A move of this ilk would create an initial starting five of Trae Young, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton in Brooklyn. Not too shabby with other assets to potentially be able to move off Simmons.

We’ve read the reports. Atlanta’s ownership group has given general manager Landry Fields permission to seek out a Trae Young trade. Whether that happens remains to be seen. What we do know is that this iteration of the Hawks is not a contender.

Blowing it up and starting over again could make sense. In this scenario, Atlanta flips Mikal Bridges to another team for a handful of draft assets and young players to help the rebuild get started.