Golden State Warriors rumors: Latest news and information for 2023 offseason

The Golden State Warriors’ 2022-23 season ended with a thud against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

One year after winning their fourth NBA title of the era, the Warriors are facing a ton of questions heading into the summer. It’s led to widespread Golden State Warriors rumors with even one report linking them to LeBron James.

As with everything NBA related at this point on the calendar, we have to sift through what is happening around the Association with a full grasp on reality. LeBron James is not heading to the Warriors.

Even then, there’s a whole lot to focus on in Northern California. General manager Bob Myers, one of the architects of the Warriors’ dynastic run, will see his contract expire at the end of June. Star forward Draymond Green has a player option on his contract for the 2023-24 season and could very well opt to test the NBA free agent waters.

Golden State Warriors could make blockbuster trade this summer

Steve Kerr touched on it. Stephen Curry doubled down on it after Golden State’s premature exit in the NBA Playoffs. The 2022-23 iteration of this team was not championship caliber. Of course, the Bob Myers situation has to come to a culmination before anything happens. But there is an expectation around the league that the Warriors will make a splash this summer.

Golden State boasts the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It has first-round picks in 2026 and 2028 to offer up as well as pick swaps in 2027 and 2029. In addition to this, Golden State has three young players in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Jordan Poole to offer up. These are some nice assets the team has built up.

There are several potential targets for the Warriors, including forwards Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves also come to mind.

Bob Myers situation front and center

Dating back to January, there have been reports suggesting that this marriage could come to an end after Myers’ 12-year run as the Warriors’ general manager. His contract is set to expire on June 30, and a more-recent report suggested that Myers is increasingly likely to leave this summer.

One of the issues has been salary. Myers has wanted to be the highest-paid front office executive in the NBA. He’s more than earned that, as the former player-agent continues to field championship-caliber teams.

The most-recent whispers here include a report that Golden State made Myers an offer that would in fact meet his goals. That includes north of the $11 million Pat Riley is earning with the Miami Heat. If Myers were to leave, current VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. would likely take over as the Warriors’ general manager. Myers is expected to speak to the Bay Area media next week.

Golden State Warriors rumors focused on Jonathan Kuminga

Reports indicate that Kuminga could very well request a trade this summer. The former No. 6 overall pick fell out of Golden State’s rotation during the playoffs despite playing at a high level late in his sophomore season.

Jonathan Kuminga stats (2022-23): 9.9. PPG, 3.4 RPG, 53% shooting, 37% 3-point

Over the course of his final 22 regular-season games, Kuminga averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds on 44% shooting from distance. It’s still baffling that Kerr took the 20-year-old forward out of the rotation when the playoffs started.

Golden State could now look to include Kuminga in a broader trade to help keep its championship window open. Though, it would come at the risk of the highly talented youngster turning into a star with another team.

Jordan Poole could be odd man out after disastrous playoff performance

Poole’s situation is different than Kuminga’s in that he’s playing under a four-year, $128 million contract. After being a major reason why Golden State won the 2022 NBA Finals, the 23-year-old guard was a complete disaster in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Jordan Poole stats (2022 NBA Playoffs): 10.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 34% shooting, 25% 3-point

There’s now an open question whether he can coexist with Draymond Green after the latter punched the former Michigan star during training camp last year. If Green does return to the Warriors, it would not be a surprise if Poole is moved.

Draymond Green’s contract situation with the Golden State Warriors

Green, 33, will opt out of his $27.59 million contract for next season and hit NBA free agency. The Golden State Warriors want him to return. He wants to be a Warrior for life. But a lot of that will come down to asking price. If other teams offer the four-time NBA champion a max contract, the Warriors might just let him walk and roll with the aforementioned Kuminga at power forward next season.

With that said, Green’s value to the Warriors is more than it would be on any other team. This leads us to believe he’ll be back with the Warriors on a final long-term contract.

Other Golden State Warriors rumors

Boasting the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Golden State has been one of the teams bandied about as it relates to trade heading into the annual event. The Warriors are not lacking young players. They are also seeing their championship window closing. Packaging that pick with other assets for a proven commodity could make sense.