NFL insider reveals what DeAndre Hopkins wants from the NFL team that signs him

The Arizona Cardinals floated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for months in NFL trade rumors with the hope of netting quality draft-pick compensation for him. After finding little traction, Hopkins was released and is being immediately pursued by Super Bowl contenders.

Hopkins, one of the NFL Top 100 players in 2023, is coming off the worst two-year stretch in his career. He played in just 19 games over the last two seasons, compiling 1,289 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. While he was productive in 2022, a six-game suspension prevented him from eclipsing 1,000 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards, 35 first downs

Arizona struggled to find a trade partner for Hopkins because of his contract. While multiple teams were interested in acquiring the All-Pro offensive weapon, the $54.5 remaining on his two-year contract prevented a deal. As a result, the Cardinals released him and took a $22.6 million cap hit this year.

Hopkins’s recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast provided a quote of him saying he wants to play for a team with stable management, one of the best NFL defenses and a quarterback who loves football. However, there is reportedly something else at play.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hopkins is expecting a “significant” deal from any team he signs with. In addition to the final expectations of wanting to remain one of the highest-paid NFL players, teams are also uneasy about negotiating with Hopkins’ representative Saint Omni, who the NFL has warned teams about.

While being released this late in the NFL offseason would typically limit what a player could earn on the open market, Hopkins does have some leverage. The Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year deal worth $18 million a year after he tore his ACL. While the contract details are unique, the base salary and maximum value provide Hopkins with an offer to seek.

Because of Hopkins’ financial desires and the unique nature of who represents him, a signing might not be imminent. However, the All-Pro wide receiver should be signed before training camp and will likely be playing for a Super Bowl contender this fall.