Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots among 4 teams reportedly linked to DeAndre Hopkins pursuit

Credit: USA Today Network

The Kansas City Chiefs are among four playoff-contending teams that have been linked to a potential pursuit of new free agent DeAndre Hopkins.

After a pair of seasons hampered by injuries and suspension, on Friday, the Arizona Cardinals pulled the trigger on something that had been rumored for weeks. And that was to release five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.

Also Read: Highest paid NFL players in 2023 – NFL salaries by position

With the 30-year-old and his sizable contract no longer being a good fit for the franchise, there had been speculation since the season ended that his days would the organization could be numbered. Reports claimed the team took calls on a potential trade and even let Hopkins himself seek out a deal. However, the word was that rival teams balked at paying a bulk of the $11 million left on his contract.

With a trade never materialising the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with the star wide receiver and will save over $8 million in cap space for this season. While he is not the player he used to be, there are sure to be many teams that will be kicking the tires on a possible signing in free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs are one of four contending teams believes to have some level of interest.

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills reportedly could pursue 5-time Pro Bowler in free agency

Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals

Following his release, ESPN was the first to report that the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots were all believed to be teams that are expected to pursue a contract with DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills likely could be the most aggressive since they did not make many notable moves on the open market this offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 9 games, 64 catches, 717 yards, 3 touchdowns

However, NBC Sports NFL insider Albert Breer also revealed this afternoon that the Kansas City Chiefs “received permission to talk with DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason and spoke to him before the draft, per sources. The contract was the hurdle.” But KC fans can’t get too excited just yet because Breer claimed that while the team still likes him, he would need to lower his asking price in a big way to actually end up with the defending champions.

While it is unlikely, it is not impossible and Hopkins could decide to play for one season on a bargain rate and boost his value for a return to NFL free agency and one last major contract next spring.