Ranking the 4-best DeAndre Hopkins landing spots in NFL free agency

It’s official. Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is hitting NFL free agency. The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday afternoon that they have released the star pass-catcher after failing to find a trade partner.

The lack of interest on the trade market had more to do with Hopkins’ $19.45 million base salary for next season than anything else. Now that he’s been released, the market for the veteran’s services is not going to be limited.

Contending teams will battle it out to land a receiver who was among the most productive at his position from 2014-20. This span saw Hopkins average 99 catches for 1,315 yards and eight touchdowns. Below, we look at four ideal DeAndre Hopkins landing spots in NFL free agency.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL trade rumors

Kansas City Chiefs bring in No. 1 option for Patrick Mahomes

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chiefs say publicly that they are more than happy with their current crop of receivers. We have to take that with a grain of salt given the defending champs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots during NFL free agency.

Right now, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are slated to be the Chiefs’ No. 2 and No. 3 receivers behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Combined, these three caught 78 passes last season. Hopkins subtly made it clear earlier this offseason that he’d love to join Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs. This just makes too much sense.

Buffalo Bills sign DeAndre Hopkins

Patrick Breen/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hopkins also has interest in joining the Bills. The idea of playing with Josh Allen while teaming up with Stefon Diggs has to be seen as appealing to the veteran receiver. Right now, it’s about Super Bowl contention more than anything else. And while the Bills have struggled in the postseason over the past couple years, they have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL.

However, there is an issue behind Diggs at wide receiver. Gabe Davis has proven to be a nice deep threat, but he’s also somewhat inconsistent. After that, there’s not much on the Bills’ roster at wide receiver right now.

Detroit Lions shock with DeAndre Hopkins signing

Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NFL truly believes that the Lions are going to take that next step after they won eight of 10 to close up shop last season. Why else would the league schedule Detroit to open the season on Thursday Night Football against the aforementioned Chiefs in Kansas City?

On the field, this is an absolutely ideal fit. Quarterback Jared Goff took his game to a new level last season en route to leading the NFL’s fifth-best scoring offense. Amon-Ra St. Brown has proven to be a legitimate Pro Bowl receiver. With Jameson Williams suspended to open the 2023 season, there is a need here. It’s an under-the-radar fit, one that could prove to be perfect in the grand scheme of things.

San Francisco 49ers steal DeAndre Hopkins

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

“What I want is stable management upstairs, that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona,” DeAndre Hopkins on what he’s looking for in a team. “A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him … and a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

The defending NFC West champs come out of left field. But based on Hopkins’ recent comments, this is an ideal fit for the receiver. San Francisco boasts the best defense in the NFL. It has a stable organization with head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch running the ship over the past six years.

While the 49ers’ quarterback situation is up in the air, Brock Purdy’s performance as a rookie last season changes the perception to an extent. On the field, Hopkins would fit right in. He’d line up on the outside opposite Deebo Samuel with Brandon Aiyuk manning the slot. With Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle doing their things, this offense would suddenly become one of the best in the league.