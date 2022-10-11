Davante Adams has police report filed against him, facing potential suspension

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was highly frustrated following the team’s Week 5 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Adams and his Raiders blew a 17-0 first-half lead, only to lose by the score of 30-29 after some major miscues on the team’s part in the second half. This dropped Vegas to 1-4 on the season heading into its Week 6 bye.

Immediately after Adams ran into teammate Hunter Renfrow on the Raiders’ doomed final offensive play of the game, he could be seen pushing a camera man down on the ground as the All-Pro wide receiver exited for the locker room. It was not a great look for Mr. Adams. One day later, and he could be facing some legal issues.

“The photographer shoved to the ground by Davante Adams after the Raiders-Chiefs “MNF’ game has officially filed a police report against the NFL superstar, claiming he was injured during the incident and had to go to the hospital.” TMZ Sports report on individual filing police report against Davante Adams

It was during Week 4’s “Monday Night Football” outing between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers that Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner tackled a protester on the field at Levi’s Stadium. Much like in this case, Wagner had a police report filed against him. Whether anything actually happens from a legal perspective in either case remains to be seen.

Davante Adams facing potential suspension from the NFL

One day after the Adams’ incident in Kansas City, it’s being reported that the NFL is considering suspending the recently-acquired All-Pro wide receiver.

“Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs. The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter.” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on potential Adams suspension

For his part, Adams did apologize to the individual in his post-game press conference. He also took to social media to apologize directly and did seem upset with himself over how he handled obvious frustration.

Prior to the incident in question, Adams had registered two touchdowns as he looked to lead Las Vegas to its second win of the season. Instead, the Raiders heading into their Week 6 bye after an ugly overall evening in Kansas City. Whether this leads to a suspension remains to be seen. At this point, a fine seems more reasonable.