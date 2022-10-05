Bobby Wagner has police report filed against him after tackling protester

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner made headlines Monday night in Santa Clara during his team’s game against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.

It was not due to brilliant on-field play as Los Angeles lost by the score of 24-9 inside Levi’s Stadium. Rather, it’s all about Wagner tackling a protester who ignorantly decided to streak down the field near players on both sides. Wagner’s tackle went viral as most concluded the individual was conducting one of those dumb gender reveals.

That wasn’t the case. According to ESPN, the man in question has filed a police report with local authorities claiming he was the victim of assault.

“Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the police report was filed on Tuesday afternoon. Because this is an active investigation, information will be limited.” ESPN story on police report being filed against Bobby Wagner

TMZ Sports notes that it was not a gender reveal gone awry. Rather, the individual is a member of Direct Action Everywhere — an organization that is attempting to raise awareness “for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm.” Yes, that’s an actual thing happening in 2022.

Related: Bobby Wagner and NFL’s top 100 players of 2022

Bobby Wagner, others respond to police report being filed against the All-Pro linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There’s this saying about trying stupid things and finding out. Running on to the football field in today’s society probably isn’t the best of ideas. Wagner touched on that during a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

“You just never know. You never know, like, people run on the field for no reason sometimes and again, I’m pretty sure it’s gonna keep happening, but you never know what that person got in they pocket, in they hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said after the game so, you know, there’s consequences for your actions.” Bobby Wagner to reporters after police report was filed

Wagner was actually more concerned about the security guard who was injured attempting to chase down the protester before he was tackled by the linebacker.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also talked about the incident in question, adding “We all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner.”

As of Wednesday evening no charges have been filed against the eight-time Pro Bowler. Let’s hope it stays that way.