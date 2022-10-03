Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner levels a fan on the field during ‘Monday Night Football’

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner is not about that action, boss. Living up to what his social media bios say, the new Los Angeles Rams star took matters into his own hands during Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
A fan entered the field during the first half of the rivalry game. As security on hand in Southern California attempted to contain the situation, Wagner absolutely leveled him. It was a scene at Levi’s.
The reaction from Peyton Manning says it all. This was awesome at pretty much every level regardless of what the individual was attempting to promote (gender reveal?). The best part of it has to be the pink “smoke bomb” blowing up as Bobby Wagner made the tackle.
“Tackle everything in life,” Wagner’s Twitter bio reads. Ya think?
NFL world reacts to Bobby Wagner tackling protestor during game
It goes without saying that individuals watching this huge NFC West matchup at Levi’s Stadium were all over this highlight. It might not have been as awesome as Deebo Samuel’s touchdown catch. But it’s darn close.