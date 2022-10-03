Los Angeles Rams star Bobby Wagner levels a fan on the field during ‘Monday Night Football’

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner is not about that action, boss. Living up to what his social media bios say, the new Los Angeles Rams star took matters into his own hands during Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

A fan entered the field during the first half of the rivalry game. As security on hand in Southern California attempted to contain the situation, Wagner absolutely leveled him. It was a scene at Levi’s.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb… and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

The reaction from Peyton Manning says it all. This was awesome at pretty much every level regardless of what the individual was attempting to promote (gender reveal?). The best part of it has to be the pink “smoke bomb” blowing up as Bobby Wagner made the tackle.

“Tackle everything in life,” Wagner’s Twitter bio reads. Ya think?

NFL world reacts to Bobby Wagner tackling protestor during game

It goes without saying that individuals watching this huge NFC West matchup at Levi’s Stadium were all over this highlight. It might not have been as awesome as Deebo Samuel’s touchdown catch. But it’s darn close.

Bobby Wagner don’t care about your gender reveal. He is the Daddy now. pic.twitter.com/rn0s8Avu1N — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner eliminating a fan on the field please internet, provide the video — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 4, 2022

If this was a gender reveal, Bobby Wagner is now the child's father. Sorry I don't make the rules. https://t.co/EUJmPchQS4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2022

Bobby Wagner adding to his stats! 😭 pic.twitter.com/z6zkjOk3yh — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 4, 2022