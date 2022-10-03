WATCH: San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel with absolutely insane TD catch

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is among the most-electric playmakers in the entire NFL. Heading into Week 4 against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, he has not really been able to display that thus far this season.

That changed Monday night with Samuel putting up what might be the best catch-and-run of the young NFL season. Catching a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo on third-and-10, Samuel made pretty much the entire Rams defense miss as he took it to the house for a 57-yard touchdown catch.

As you can see, rookie Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick went for the interception. Instead, Samuel plucked it out of the air. The All-Pro wide receiver then ran past about a half-dozen Rams defenders while breaking multiple tackles to give San Francisco a 14-6 lead late in the second quarter.

Related: Deebo Samuel and NFL’s top wide receivers of 2022

San Francisco 49ers are going to need more of this with Deebo Samuel

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Having just signed a huge extension this past summer, Samuel had not produced at the clip most anticipated during San Francisco’s 1-2 start to the season. He entered Monday’s action with 12 receptions for 131 yards while hauling in a mere 57% of his targets.

Now that a limited Garoppolo has replaced the injured Trey Lance under center, it’s time for Samuel to perform at the level we saw last season. If what we saw in the first half of Monday’s game is any indication, Samuel is ready to do just that.