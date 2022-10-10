Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams pushes camera man following ugly loss

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is clearly frustrated in his first season with the team. But that doesn’t explain away what he did following Monday night’s ugly loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Immediately after Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on fourth down late in the 30-29 loss, the All-Pro receiver literally assaulted a camera man on his way to the locker room. There’s no other way to go about explaining the video you are about to witness.

Davante Adams pushed a camera man out of the way after tonight’s game…sheesh pic.twitter.com/mBpBjEA8Y2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 11, 2022

What in the world was Adams thinking here? The dude was simply minding his own business and doing his job. He did nothing to cause this type of reaction outside of being in Adams’ way.

The wide receiver’s frustration comes after Las Vegas blew a 17-0 lead against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. It also comes after Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made the questionable decision to go for two with his team down 30-29 late in the fourth quarter after Adams caught his second touchdown of the game.

Davante Adams now likely facing disciplinary action from the NFL despite apology



For his part, Adams did take to social media to apologize to the individual he shoved after the game.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.” Davante Adams apologizing to camera man he shoved

This video went viral. It’s there for everyone to see. The NFL is not going to simply brush it aside as frustration on Adams’ part. That’s not how it works.

We’re intrigued to see how Commissioner Roger Goodell and Co. handle this situation. There’s a darn good chance that Davante Adams will either be fined or suspended. Perhaps, his apology will hold some weight.