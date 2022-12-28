Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to take on the struggling Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, opening the NFL Week 17 schedule.

There’s still a lot on the line for Dallas despite the fact that Mike McCarthy and Co. have clinched a playoff spot. By virtue of their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, the Cowboys head into Week 17 still alive in the NFC East race.

Tennessee finds itself in a different situation. The team has now lost six consecutive games after starting the season with wins in seven of its first 10 games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sidelined to injury.

Despite this, Mike Vrabel’s squad is tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. A victory here would create a do-or-die Week 18 outing against the Jags in Duval. Below, we provide you with three bold predictions for the final Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime of the season.

Micah Parsons stays live in NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation

For a while earlier this season, it seemed as if Parsons would run away with the DPOY award. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 21 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks over the first 11 games of the season.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, it seems as if Nick Bosa has passed Parsons up on this list in recent weeks. The latter has recorded just three quarterback hits and one sack over the past four games.

We fully expect that to change with Parsons going up against greenish Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis. The small-school product was sacked four times in last week’s ugly loss to the Houston Texans. In three starts this season, Willis has been sacked 10 times. That’s come on a mere 49 pass attempts. Expect Parsons to eat big time in this one.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry adds another 100-yard game to the mix

Henry enters Thursday’s game having put up three consecutive 100-yard outings after struggling to an extent during a four-game span prior to that. Tennessee is obviously relying on the two-time NFL rushing champion to do a bulk of the damage with Willis under center instead of Tannehill.

Derrick Henry stats (2022): 319 attempts, 1,429 rushing yards, 32 receptions, 379 receiving yards, 1,808 total yards, 13 TD

If the Titans are even going to keep this one close, they’ll need Henry to do his thing on the ground. That is to say, running the ball well north of 20 times for over 100 yards as the team plays ball control offense.

The good news? Dallas’ defense has proven it can be run on. Prior to giving up just 87 yards on the ground in what was a high-scoring game against Philadelphia in Week 16, this team yielded an average of 137 rushing yards in its previous three games. It also gave up 240 yards on the ground to the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and another 207 yards in a loss to the Green Bay Packers the following week.

Dallas Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott plays mistake-free game

Dak Prescott was flawless after an early interception against the Eagles a week ago. He completed 27-of-35 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. That came going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

It was also somewhat surprising given that Prescott had been among the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league leading up to the game with 10 interceptions in his previous six games.

This won’t be an issue taking on a Titans defense that has yielded 26 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions on the season while giving up the second-most passing yards in the league. Look for Prescott to turn in his first mistake-free outing since all the way back in Week 11.