Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury

The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury.

The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend’s 19-14 loss to the lowly Houston Texans in his third consecutive game of at least 100 yards and eighth this season. He had a 48-yard touchdown run in the game.

The Titans already are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is out for the season with an ankle injury. Malik Willis was 14-of-23 passing for 99 yards and two interceptions against the Texans.

Running back Hassan Haskins is listed as second on the Titans’ depth chart. The rookie out of Michigan has just 50 yards rushing this season on 11 carries. Undrafted rookie Julius Chestnut has 13 yards on five carries.

Henry, who has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, has gained 8,226 yards on 1,720 carries over his seven NFL seasons out of Alabama, with 78 touchdowns. He has 126 career receptions for three more TDs.

Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) also was listed as doubtful for Thursday, as was linebacker Denico Autry (biceps), while safety Amani Hooker (knee) was listed as out.

–Field Level Media