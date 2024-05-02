Dak Prescott has alarming update on contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if reports about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys being in contract extension talks have lasted for over the past calendar year.

Despite all of this, nothing has come to fruition. It has led to widespread rumors that Prescott could very well play out the final year of his contract and test NFL free agency next March.

For Dallas, the question is obvious. Does owner Jerry Jones and Co. think that the reigning NFL MVP runner-up is capable of leading this team to a Super Bowl title? Playoff results under Dak seem to paint a different picture.

The ‘Boys also have to look at the quarterback market moving forward and decide whether they can find an upgrade from Prescott next offseason. At this early stage in the process, it seems highly unlikely. Dallas was linked to potential quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft to act as Prescott’s eventual heir-apparent. The team did not select one.

Everything now remains up in the air between Prescott and the Cowboys as it relates to a long-term marriage. He did nothing to quiet that on Thursday.

Dak Prescott confirms no progress on contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys

“Not necessarily,” Prescott said when asked if progress has been made in talks, via The Dallas Morning News. “Obviously still conversations. Aware of what Jerry (Jones) said and everything he said is dead on, communication has been back and forth.”

Communication certainly is key. But without progress when it comes to these talks, it will lead to growing speculation that the Prescott-Cowboys marriage could soon come to an end.

As for Prescott’s response to Jones’ previous takes, here’s what the long-time Cowboys owner had to say back in April.

“We’d like to see more leaves fall. We’d like to see more action. It’s called option quarterback. I’ve spent my life (playing) option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played.” Jones on Dak Prescott contract talks

The idea here for Jones is not to set the market at quarterback with a new Prescott deal. Rather, he wants to respond to the ever-evolving market. That certainly does complicate things.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are both up for extensions this offseason. San Francisco 49ers starter Brock Purdy is eligible for his first extension next offseason and will likely become the highest-paid quarterback in league history.

The short of it is obvious. The longer this plays out, odds of Prescott bolting the Cowboys after next season increases.