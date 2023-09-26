Colin Kaepernick sends letter to New York Jets requesting to join their practice squad

It was immediately following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury that the agent for Colin Kaepernick reached out to the New York Jets about the possibility of joining the team.

Rodgers had gone down just four snaps into the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s career with the Jets, leaving them shell-shocked. Out of the league since the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick noted that he just needs a shot.

Fast forward two weeks, and Kaepernick has once again approached the Jets. The free agent quarterback sent a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas requesting to join their practice squad.

“I’m writing, of course, in response to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Rodgers. I know the aspirations this season were, and still are, to win a championship, and so that Hall of Fame sized hole will need to be filled as best as possible to keep the team on a Super Bowl track. As of right now, Zach Wilson is charged with that task, and I wish him and the rest of the team the best moving forward,” Colin Kaepernick wrote.

“However, I know that there are currently depth issues at the position, and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran quarterback. As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

The letter, relased to the public by J. Cole, goes on to indicate that the “best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it.”

Kaepernick’s letter concluded with references from current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Colin Kaepernick stats: 60% completion, 12,271 passing yards, 2,300 rushing yards, 85 TD, 30 INT

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kaepernick last played in the NFL for Kelly with the 49ers back in 2016. That summer saw him start the national anthem protests that became a part of the American conversation. He Also played under Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers from 2011-14, helping that team to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season.

Most recently, Kaepernick worked out for Davis’ Las Vegas Raiders team ahead of last season.

Despite Kaepernick’s interest, it seems that nothing will come to fruition on this end. The Jets just signed Trevor Siemian to back up Zach Wilson.

All of this comes with the aforementioned Wilson struggling big time since Rodgers went down to injury. In his two starts (both losses), the Jets have racked up a total of 20 points. For his part, the quarterback has thrown one touchdown compared to three interceptions in those two starts.

Whether that leads to the Jets kicking the tires on Kaepernick is not yet known. But it doesn’t seem likely.