Green Bay Packers trade up for Christian Watson, land Aaron Rodgers a weapon

Former North Dakota State standout Christian Watson has been considered one of the sleepers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 Watson dominated inferior competition in college, catching passes from the likes of former San Francisco 49ers No. 3 pick Trey Lance.

Liking what they see in the small-school product, the Green Bay Packers have traded up with the divison-rival Minnesota Vikings to the 34th selection in the draft for Christian Watson.

According to multiple media reports, Green Bay sent the 53rd and 59th picks in the second round to Minnesota for the 34th selection and the talented pass-catcher.

Green Bay Packers land Aaron Rodgers Christian Watson in trade up

Last season with North Dakota State, Watson recorded 43 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. But his numbers don’t come close to telling the story.

We’re talking about someone who stood out big time during the pre-draft process, including the Senior Bowl in Alabama. He is an absolutey huge red-zone target and boasts plus-level speed for someone his size. His ability to make the contested catch could also loom large for Aaron Rodgers.

It was after Round 1 of the draft that Rodgers spoke out about the Packers not picking up a wide receiver with either of their two first-round picks. Instead, the Packers went defense with both selections.

All of this comes on the heels of Green Bay showing interest in Deebo Samuel despite the San Francisco 49ers opting not to trade him on Day 1. It also comes on the heels of the Packers trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

We’re not saying that Christian Watson will be an immediate impact performer for the Packers. However, they needed to find Rodgers another target. Watson could bring that out of the table immediately.

