Aaron Rodgers comments on Green Bay Packers’ interest in Deebo Samuel trade

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show Thursday evening as his team made two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rodgers reacted to the Packers’ two selections while focusing on long-rumored interest in a Deebo Samuel trade. What the star quarterback had to say was rather interesting.

“There’s some veteran WRs out there that I think could be possibilities. I feel like we’ve been in the mix but I don’t think San Fran (49ers) wants to trade Deebo Samuel to us.” Aaron Rodgers on potential Deebo Samuel trade

Following the blockbuster deal of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, a lot has been made about the Packers’ lack of talented wide receivers for Rodgers moving forward. That’s why it was a big surprise the team went defense with its two first-round picks. Said selections included two former Georgia defenders in that of linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Green Bay Packers searching for wide receivers with Deebo Samuel trade unlikely

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft included big-name wide receivers A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown being traded. In what has to be considered somewhat of a surprise, Samuel was not moved by the 49ers after requesting a trade.

San Francisco had multiple trade offers on the table, including a package surrounding the New York Jets’ second first-round pick (10th overall). The Detroit Lions also offered up an attractive package before moving up for wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Short of San Francisco opting to take future draft capital as the centerpiece of a trade moving forward during this week’s NFL Draft, he’s unlikely to be moved.

This leaves Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in a precarious position. Following the blockbuster trades of Adams, Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown and A.J. Brown, the wide receiver market on the trade block has thinned out considerably. Rodgers also believes that there’s hesitancy when it comes to teams trading a wide receiver to the Packers.

“There’s not a lot of teams that want to trade receivers to Green Bay, so I feel like we are at the back of the line for a lot of these teams,” Rodgers said.

Perhaps, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf becomes available. But much like a Deebo Samuel trade, that likely would have happened on Day 1. Remember, the Jets reportedly offered that same No. 10 pick to Seattle for Metcalf.

The likelier scenario here is that Green Bay used some of its remaining draft capital on a wide receiver. When the team picked towards the end of Round 1, six wide receivers had already gone off the board. From a value standpoint, it just didn’t make too much sense to reach for a player at that position.

This changes with the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft getting going in Las Vegas Friday evening. Green Bay boasts a second-round pick and two third-round picks on Day 2. There’s going to be ample opportunities for general manager Brian Gutekunst to find Aaron Rodgers some targets.

Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), John Metchie (Alabama), George Pickens (Georgia), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), Calvin Austin III (Memphis) and Khalil Shakir (Boise State) are just some options to keep in mind.

