NFL reporter hints Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones may sit out Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones joined a handful of NFL players sitting out the preseason and training camp over a contract dispute. While many of his peers are now returning to the field, Jones might not be out there when the regular season begins.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ended his holdout on Saturday, agreeing to a one-year deal and reporting to the team immediately. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts set a firm deadline for a Jonathan Taylor trade and the San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Nick Bosa to a record-breaking extension.

Chris Jones stats (2022): 29 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks

Jones has the most to lose of all the NFL players who held out. Because he’s a veteran, the daily $50,000 fines for each practice missed are mandatory and can’t be waived. He’s now racked up nearly $2 million in fines and the cost will be far greater if he skips regular-season games.

The All-Pro defensive tackle can hold out until Week 8 without having his contract toll and his path to free agency being pushed back a year. However, sitting out the first seven weeks would cost him nearly $10 million in fines. Despite the substantial cost, it appears sitting out is an option.

In The Pulse, produced by The Athletic, NFL insider Dianna Russini addressed the likelihood of Jones sitting out the Chiefs’ regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.

“Chris Jones is worth way more than his current contract. If I’m him, I don’t walk into the facility until it’s putting pen to paper on a new deal. He’s the third-best player on this team and the anchor of their defense. The Chiefs know his worth.” Dianna Russini on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones possibly sitting out games

Jones has previously indicated he might not return until Week 8 and he’s fully aware of the financial cost to him. However, losing approximately $11 million in potential earnings at a time when he’s seeking a contract extension worth $30 million per year might outweigh any benefit of sitting out.

Chris Jones contract: $28.291 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 free agent

If Jones isn’t on the field, Kansas City’s defense will be dramatically worse. The Chiefs don’t have a reliable pass rusher who can generate pressure on their own, especially if Jones isn’t on the field taking up double teams and taking the offensive line’s attention.

“There’s been no communication so I don’t know what’s going to happen there. The game goes on. That’s how it works.” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the situation with Chris Jones, possibility of an in-season holdout

The Chiefs face the Lions in Week 1 followed by matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Without Jones, Kansas City would be entirely dependent on Patrick Mahomes to win those games. With the AFC more competitive than before, it could have major ramifications for the NFL playoffs.

There is still time for a resolution to be worked out and the threat of skipping regular-season games could help convince the Chiefs to offer a multi-year extension with a $30 million AAV. If it doesn’t work, though, Jones’s absence will have significantly impacted his career earnings and damage the Chiefs’ chances of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC.