Josh Jacobs signs one-year, $12 million contract with Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ended his holdout on Saturday, reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract that will make him one of the highest-paid NFL running backs.

Jacobs, a 2022 All-Pro selection, began his holdout from Raiders’ offseason training. After Las Vegas placed the $10 million franchise tag on the NFL rushing leader in 2022 made it clear he would skip OTAs and training camp without a long-term extension.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

While there was mutual interest in a contract extension, the two sides never came close on a long-term agreement. Once the extension deadline for franchise-tagged players passed in July, the Raiders running back’s only options became either playing on the fully guaranteed tag or agreeing to a one-year deal.

During Jacobs’ holdout, multiple NFL teams expressed interest in acquiring him and there was at one point speculation that Las Vegas could rescind the franchise tag. However, the Raiders rejected every trade inquiry and made it clear they had no interest in parting with the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Josh Jacobs career stats: 4,740 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

On Saturday, per NFL Network, Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal to stay in Las Vegas through the 2023 season. He’ll receive a $12 million salary with additional incentives that could push the deal worth more than $13.5 million if he hits specific incentives.

Jacobs’ decision to skip all of the Raiders’ training camp proved to be more financially rewarding for him than the path Saquon Barkley chose. On the verge of a holdout, Barkley signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants that is valued at $10.091 million. In order to earn $2 million in incentives, the base salary for Jacobs, Barkley will have to rush for 1,350 yards with 11-plus total touchdowns, 65-plus receptions and New York needs to make the playoffs.

The one-year deal signed by Las Vegas is also beneficial for Jacobs in another way. By setting up his base salary at $12 million this season, Jacobs will now have a higher franchise tag valuation than Barkley in 2024. If the Giants tag Barkley, he’s eligible for a one-year deal worth around $12 million, whereas Jacobs would receive 120 percent of his $12 million salary, putting him at a nearly $14 million tag next year.

Jacobs has two full weeks of preparation before the Raiders open the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. It should be enough time for the All-Pro running back to work his way back, receiving a full workload in the season opener.