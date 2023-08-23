NFL insider sheds light on Josh Jacobs future with Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to report to the team and play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. However, there has been limited information on his future in Las Vegas beyond the 2023 season until now.

The Raiders shopped Jacobs around the league last summer, featuring him heavily in preseason games and floating his name in NFL trade rumors. Ultimately, he remained in Las Vegas and delivered a career-best season and proved to be one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs career stats: 4,740 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

After previously having his fifth-year option declined, Jacobs proved himself in a contract year. In addition to leading the NFL in rushing yards and earning a first-team All-Pro selection, he ranked first in yards created (1,233) and had the sixth-most breakaway runs (15) during the regular season.

Jacobs’ success resulted in him receiving the one-year franchise tag from Las Vegas. He immediately made it clear that he would hold out during training camp, upset with the Raiders’ organization over the lack of serious talks on a long-term deal.

Three weeks out from the season-opener, the expectation remains that Jacobs will be on the field in Week 1. As for his long-term future in Las Vegas, the door appears open to a deal.

Appearing on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast, senior NFL insider Charles Robinson said that the buzz out of Las Vegas is the Raiders do have interest in keeping Jacobs long-term.

“I do think the Raiders, having passed through there, still believe there’s a chance to work something out long-term with Josh Jacobs.” Charles Robinson on Josh Jacobs’ future with the Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

After playing on the $10 million fully guaranteed franchise tag this season, Las Vegas could use the tag on Jacobs again in 2024. It would lock him into a projected $12 million fully guaranteed salary, but further strain the relationship between the two sides.

However, finding a resolution might still be the preferred outcome. While Las Vegas has largely cleaned out the roster since Josh McDaniels took over, replacing a majority of the players brought in by the former regime, Jacobs is a valuable piece for this offense. For a team with long-term questions at quarterback, finding a resolution that keeps Jacobs in Las Vegas for multiple seasons might be in everyone’s best interest.